Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 3 June 2022

The United Nations has agreed to formally recognise Turkey as 'Turkiye' after a request from the Turkish government. Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu had in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on June 1 had requested the use of “Türkiye” instead of “Turkey” for all affairs. Turkey had begun its campaign to rebrand itself in December 2021, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said, "Türkiye is the best representation and expression of the Turkish people's culture, civilization, and values."

India's first Liquid Mirror Telescope has been commissioned in Uttarakhand. It is India's first and Asia's largest liquid mirror telescope. It will keep a close watch on the skies to identify transient or variable objects such as asteroids, space debris, supernovae, and gravitational lenses.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami retained his post as CM of the state after winning the crucial bypoll from Champawat seat by a margin of over 55000 votes. He had earlier lost from Khatima assembly constituency in the Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022 eventhough BJP had won a clear majority in the state. So it was crucial for Dhami to win the bypoll to retain CM post.

The centre will soon set up a robust framework to check service charge levied by restaurants and hotels. This aims to ensure strict compliance by the stakeholders regarding the levy of service charge, which affects the consumers adversely. The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) had held a meeting with all the concerned stakeholders on June 2nd to discuss the same issue.

A 13-year-old Indian-American girl, Harini Logan was declared the winner of Scripps National Spelling Bee 2022 in a historic tie-breaker. Logan had last competed in the fully in-person spelling bee three years ago. Harini spelled 21 words correctly in that time period, beating Vikram who spelt 15 words in the same time period.

