Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wins crucial bypoll after losing State Poll earlier this year

Dhami election result: The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami has won the crucial bypoll in Uttarakhand to retain his post as the CM of the hill state. Pushkar Singh Dhami contested from Champawat after he lost the Uttarakhand Assembly elections in 2022 earlier this year. As per the Election Commission of India, Dhami won by a margin of 55,025 votes. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was among the first leaders who congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami on his win. The PM also thanked the voters in Uttarakhand for their faith in Bharatiya Janata Party, which is the ruling party in the state.

Congratulations to Uttarakhand’s dynamic CM @pushkardhami for the record win from Champawat. I am confident he will work even harder for the progress of Uttarakhand. I thank the people of Champawat for placing their faith in BJP and laud our Karyakartas for their hardwork. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2022

Why Pushkar Singh Dhami had to contest a bypoll?

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had to contest the by-poll from the seat in order to become a member of the Uttarakhand State Assembly.

It was a constitutional requirement that he needed to fulfill within the 6 months of being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Dhami had lost from Khatima in the state assembly polls which were held in February 2022.

Bharatiya Janata Party had campaigned aggressively for Pushkar Singh Dhami during the state assembly polls and also had Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned for him.

Pushkar Singh Dhami wins bypoll in Uttarakhand

Pushkar Singh Dhami defeated Nirmala Gahotri of Congress and Manoj Kumar Bhatt of Samajwadi Party, as well as an independent candidate in Himanshu Garkoti to win the Champawat bypoll in the state.

Congress’s Nirmala Gahotri got 3,607 votes in the bypoll and with the latest defeat, the opposition party has now lost their deposit on the seat for the first time ever.

Bypolls in Odisha and Kerala awaited

As per the Election Commission, the Congress in Kerala is leading in Thrikkakara Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, BJP is contesting the bypolls in Kerala by fielding its veteran leader, A N Radhakrishnan in the constituency.

The by-election in Odisha is taking place in the Brajrajnagar assembly segment in the Jharsuguda district of Odisha. Even though 11 candidates were in the fray, the constituency predominantly witnessed a triangular fight among BJP, BJP, and Congress nominees.

Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022

Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 were held in February 2022 and the result was announced in March for 70 member assembly seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party had recorded a comfortable win in the elections by winning 47 constituencies. The Congress had won 19, BSP had won 2 and 2 independents had also won.

Pushkar Singh Dhami was announced the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand by BJP after the result declaration.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: BJP wins 47 seats; CM Dhami loses-Check Full List of Winners and Party wise Seats Tally