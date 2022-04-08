Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 8 April 2022

The Reserve Bank of India will soon introduce card-less cash withdrawals, under which a customer will not be required to use his or her debit or credit cards to withdraw money from the ATMs. The card-less cash withdrawals will be applicable at any bank's ATM or third-party ATM

Russia was suspended from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on April 8, 2022 with 93 votes in favour and 24 against in the 193-member assembly. India was among the 58 countries that abstained from voting. Russia has been suspended over the reports of gruesome violence committed by the Russian troops in Ukrainian cities especially Bucha.

India is planning to issue e-passports to its citizens starting from this financial year. The e-passport will be a combined paper and electronic passport. It will have an embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip. The critical information of the passport will be printed on its data page and stored in the chip as well.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted to keep repo and reverse repo rates unchanged for the straight 11th time in a row. India's real GDP growth has been projected to be 7.2 percent in FY 2022-23. The inflation is now projected at 5.7% in 2022-23.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has declared Imran Khan's decision to advise the President to dissolve National Assembly as unconstitutional. The court ruled that Imran Khan was bound by Constitution and therefore could not advise the President to take such an action. The court has also ordered a sitting of the assembly on April 9th to take up the trust-vote against Pak PM.