Tsang Yin-hung sets world record by becoming the fastest woman to scale Mount Everest

Tsang Yin-hung has created a new world record by climbing the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest in just 25 hours and 50 minutes, becoming the fastest woman to scale the peak.

The 45-year-old beat the earlier record of 39 hours and 6 minutes, which was set by a Nepali woman climber, Phunjo Jhangmu Lama.

Speaking on her record-breaking ascent, the Hong Kong teacher said, “I just feel kind of relief and happy because I am not looking for breaking a record. I feel relieved because I can prove my work to my friends, to my students.”

Tsang Yin-hung achieved the landmark feat on May 23rd, after taking only two breaks to change clothes between a base camp, which is located at 17,390 feet and the 29,032-foot summit. She smashed the previous record by almost over 13 hours.

What helped her scale Mount Everest so fast?

Tsang Yin-hung recounted that she had barely encountered any other climbers on her way to the highest camp at South Col and after that, she only ran into people who were making their descent, which did not impact her speeding scaling the mountain.

She said that to scale the summit, it is not just not your ability and team work, luck is also very important.

Previous unsuccessful attempt

Tsang Yin-hung had attempted to scale the mountain during a previous trip earlier this month, however, poor weather had forced her to turn around and then return again.

More about Tsang Yin-hung

• Tsang Yin-hung was born in mainland China but later moved to Hong Kong with her family when she was 10 years old.

• Since her family had no resources, she was forced to participate in free athletic programs at her school.

• She used to run on the mountains, play basketball and do other sports as a child.

• She began her training as a mountaineer 11 years ago and first climbed Mount Everest in 2017.

Other Records The other record that has been broked include that of the oldest American to climb Everest. Arther Muir, a 75-year-old retired lawyer from Chicago, has become the oldest American to climb Everest. He beat the previous record for oldest American, set by Bill Burke who scaled the Everest at the age of 67 years in 2009.

Background

According to the tourism department, around 350 people summited the mountain in this spring as climbing groups grappled with bad weather and a COVID-19 outbreak.

The record of the fastest male climber is held by Lakpa Gelu, a Sherpa guide who completed the ascent of the peak in just 10 hours and 56 minutes.