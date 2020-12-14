UNESCO to launch international prize in the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation has decided to launch the 'UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International prize'. The prize will be launched in the field of ‘creative economy’ starting from November 2021.

As per UNESCO, the prize will be creating a knowledge-sharing mechanism by celebrating, capturing, and communicating the best practice in the development of creative entrepreneurship. The international prize by the UN agency will be 50 thousand dollars and will be given once every two years for the global economic initiatives of the youth.

UNESCO has also declared 2021 as an ‘International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development’. Presently, there is a total of 23 UNESCO international awards in the name of international organisations and celebrities.

Significance of international prize in name of Bangabandhu:

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, the award will be recognising the exceptional initiatives that have been taken by organisations and cultural workers in the development of the creative economy.

The prize will also be creating an opportunity to spread the ideology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the world and will inspire the cultural workers to develop the creative economy.

What is a Creative Economy?

It refers to an economic activity that depends on the individual’s creativity for its economic value whether the result has in it any form of cultural value or not. This form of the economy only occurs wherever the person’s creativity is the major source of value as well as the main cause of a transaction.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman:

He was a Bangladesh politician and statesman and is also called the ‘Father of the Nation’ in Bangladesh. Mujibur Rahman served as the first President of Bangladesh and then later as the Prime Minister of the country from April 17, 1971, until his assassination on August 15, 1975.

Rahman became a leading figure and eventually a leader of the Awami League which was founded in 1949. It was an East-Pakistan-based political party founded in Pakistan. He is credited as a significant figure for gaining political autonomy for East Pakistan. Mujib later became a central figure behind the Bangladesh Liberation Movement and War in 1971. Thus he is regarded as the ‘Father of the Nation’ in Bangladesh.