India Budget highlights 2021: List of top schemes, Taxation, budget mobile app; Get all details here!

Union Budget 2021 Highlights: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021 on February 1, 2021. This was the first paperless budget. The Finance Minister read out the document from a Made-in-India tablet.

This was the third Budget presentation for FM Nirmala Sitharaman since she took over the mantle of Finance Ministry and the first one to be presented after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Union Budget 2020-21 was focused on the centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. It did not propose any changes in personal income tax slabs.

Budget 2021 Highlights

The Budget 2021-12 PART-A mainly rests on six pillars: Health & Well-Being, Physical & Financial Capital & Infrastructure, Inclusive development for aspirational India, Reinvigorating human capital, Innovation & R&D and Minimum Govt & Maximum Governance and Part-B was on Taxation.

The government has exempted senior citizens of 75 years of age and above from filing the Income Tax Return. There was no announcement of any change in the tax slabs for salaried individuals. Get more details here.