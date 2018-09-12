New umbrella scheme PM-AASHA approved

Pilot of Private Procurement & Stockist Scheme (PPPS) The Cabinet also decided that the participation of private sector in procurement operation needs to be piloted so that on the basis of the learnings the ambit of private participation in procurement operations may be increased. Therefore it was decided that for oilseeds, the states will have the option to roll out Private Procurement Stockist Scheme (PPSS) on pilot basis in selected districts and Agricultural Produce Market Committee’s (APMC) of district involving the participation of private stockiest. The pilot district and selected APMC(s) will cover one or more crop of oilseeds for which MSP is notified. Since this is similar to the PSS scheme, as it involves physical procurement of the notified commodity, the scheme shall substitute PSS/PDPS in the pilot districts. The selected private agency shall procure the commodity at MSP in the notified markets during the notified period from the registered farmers in accordance with the PPSS Guidelines, whenever the prices in the market fall below the notified MSP and whenever authorised by the state or UT government to enter the market. The maximum service charges up to 15 per cent of the notified MSP will be payable.