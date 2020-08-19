Union Cabinet approves setting up of National Recruitment Agency to conduct Common Eligibility Test

Union Cabinet has approved setting up of 'National Recruitment Agency' to conduct the Common Eligibility Test. The announcement was made by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar during a media briefing on August 19, 2020.

The Union Minister said that the decision will benefit job seeking youth of the country. Speaking on the same, C Chandramouli, Secretary to the Government said that there are over 20 recruitment agencies in the central government.

He stated that though the government is initially making exams of only three agencies common as of now, in course of time there will be able to have a Common Eligibility Test for all recruitment agencies.

Speaking on the establishment of the National Recruitment Agency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters. He said that Common Eligibility Test will eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources.

Significance The establishment of the National Recruitment Agency is one of the most landmark reforms in the history of independent India. The move will enable ease of recruitment, selection, job placement and ease of living, particularly for certain sections of society that are at a disadvantage on one account or the other. Common Eligibility Test The merit list of the Common Entrance Test (CET) will remain valid for 3 years during which the candidate can apply for jobs in different sectors depending upon his aptitude and preferences.

Other Cabinet Decisions

• The Union Cabinet has approved one-time relaxation to Power Finance Corporation & Rural Electrification Corporation to extend loans to DISCOMs above working capital limits of 25 percent of last year’s revenues under Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana.

• The Cabinet has also approved the proposal to lease out three airports- Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports- to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) through Public-Private Partnership.

• The Cabinet also approved a fair and remunerative price of sugarcane at Rs 285 per quintal for a basic recovery rate of 10 percent. The price will be payable by sugar mills for the sugar season 2020-21.