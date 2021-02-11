US announces China task force to counter challenges posed by Beijing

The President of the United States Joe Biden on February 10, 2021, announced the launch of a new China Task Force to provide recommendations on the military strategy to the Department of Defence- DoD that will help in counter growing challenges posed by Beijing.

According to the US President, the task force will be composed of military and civilian experts across the department. It will need a whole government effort, strong alliances, partnerships, and bipartisan cooperation in Congress.

During his remark on the task force, the US President mentioned that the country needs to meet the growing challenges that have been posed by China in order to keep peace and defend its interests in the Indo-pacific and globally.

China task force of US:

The President of the United States was briefed about the new DoD-wide China task force that the Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is standing up to look at the US’s operational concepts and strategy, force posture and technology, and much more.

President informed that the task force will be working quickly, drawing on military and civilian experts across the department for providing within the next few months recommendations to Secretary Lloyd Austin on the decision points and key priorities so that the US government can chart a strong path on China-related matters.

Why the US needs China Task Force?

The task force becomes more significant for the US as it will help in countering the growing challenges by China and will help in keeping peace and defend its interest in the Indo-Pacific.

The President mentioned that the US needs to take on opportunities and dangers of the emerging technologies, needs to enhance its capabilities in cyberspace, ensure that it is positioned to lead a new era of competition from the deep sea to outer space.

How the task force will help in countering challenges?

The task force will be studying the military’s footprints in Asia, intelligence, technology, the role of partnerships and allies as well as other areas of strategies.

The Pentagon mentioned in a fact sheet that the China Task Force will be reviewing high-priority matters that are related to Beijing, which includes intelligence, bilateral defense relations, and US partnerships and alliances. It will be issuing recommendations within the next four months.

US-China relations: Background

The relations between both nations have deteriorated sharply over the last year in the wake of the US-China trade war, the COVID-19 pandemic, and China’s efforts of curtailing Hong Kong’s autonomy.

Chinese diplomat Yang, a few days back, had warned the US not to cross the ‘red line’, saying issues such as the coronavirus response, human rights, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Xinjiang, and Tibet are of China’s national dignity, core interests as well as the sensitivities of its 1.4 billion citizens.