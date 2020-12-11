US expert panel approves widespread use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

A US government advisory panel on December 10, 2020 endorsed the widespread use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. This puts the country just one step away from launching its COVID vaccination campaign.

The vaccination will begin in the United States as soon as the Food and Drug Administration approves the expert committee's recommendation. This means that the vaccine shots could be given within days.

The US expert committee had voted to approve the use of Pfizer's COVID vaccine in a 17-4 vote with one abstention. The experts had concluded that Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID vaccine appears safe and effective for emergency use in adults and teenagers above the age of 16 years.

The US committee approved the vaccine despite questions raised over the allergic reaction faced by two people who received the vaccine in the United Kingdom earlier this week. The UK had become the first country in the world to approve the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot.

As per a panel member at a children's hospital in Philadelphia, the potential benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

Significance

The expert committee approved the use of Pfizer's vaccine as COVID-19 cases surged to highest-ever levels across the United States, with deaths setting an all-time, one-day record of more than 3,100 on December 9, 2020.

Key Highlights

•According to US health experts, a combination of vaccines will enable the United States to conquer the outbreak. Experts estimate that at least 70 percent of the US population will have to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

•That means it could be several months before things start to get back to normal and Americans can put away their masks.

•The FDA staff scientists will soon make the final decision of whether to press ahead with large-scale immunizations with Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine.

•Dr. William Moss of Johns Hopkins University, who was not involved in the expert panel's review, welcomed the outcome, saying we need to move given how bad the pandemic is now.

•An independent review by the non-government experts in vaccine development, infectious diseases and medical statistics was considered critical to boosting Americans' confidence in the safety of the shot.

•Pfizer's COVID vaccine has not only been approved by the regulators in Britain but Canada has also approved it in for use.

Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer's ongoing trial of 44,000 people has shown strong protection across different age groups, races and health conditions with no major, unexpected safety problems.

The vaccine has been reported to be more than 90 percent effective in blocking the symptoms of Covid-19. The FDA advisers stressed it is not yet clear whether it can stop the silent, symptomless spread of COVID-19, which accounts for up to half of all cases.

Dissenting opinions

Several of the dissenting panel members objected to the use of the vaccine shot for 16- 17-year-olds, given their small numbers in the study and the comparatively lower risk they face from COVID-19.

Background

Pfizer has said it will have around 25 million doses of the two-shot vaccine ready for the United States by the end of December. The initial supplies will be reserved for health care workers and nursing home residents, with other vulnerable groups next in line. The shots will become widely available on-demand when the production is ramped up and this is expected to happen by January-February.

The Food and Drug Administration will also be reviewing Moderna's COVID vaccine next week. The vaccine appears to be as protective as Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine shot.

A third vaccine candidate, from Johnson & Johnson, which would require just one dose, is still in the pipeline, followed by the vaccine candidate from AstraZeneca and Oxford University.