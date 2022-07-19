Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at 82- Know 10 Lesser Known Facts

Bhupinder Singh Death: Renowned singer Bhupinder Singh passed away at the age of 82 on July 19, 2022. He passed away due to heart attack, confirmed his wife Mithali Singh. He was 82.

The singer was undergoing treatment related to several health complications at a Mumbai hospital for the past 10 days. He had been ailing for a long time.

Famous singer Bhupinder Singh passed away at the age of 82 in Mumbai, he was ailing for a long time. He was admitted to the hospital for the last 9 days and died late this evening due to a heart attack, says his wife Mithali Singh — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

PM Narendra Modi mourned the demise of the eminent singer with a tweet that read, "Anguished by the passing away of Shri Bhupinder Singh Ji, who has given memorable songs for decades. His works struck a chord with several people. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Anguished by the passing away of Shri Bhupinder Singh Ji, who has given memorable songs for decades. His works struck a chord with several people. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2022

Bhupinder Singh was a renowned Ghazal singer and some of his best-known songs included Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga, Naam gum jayega, Dil Dhoondta hai, Meethe bol bole, Ek akela is Shehar Mein, Do diwane shahar mein, Karoge yaad to, Kabhi kisi ko mukammal among many others.

He had sung the song Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga with other veteran singers including Manna Dey, Mohammed Rafi and Talat Mahmood for Chetan Anand's Haqeeqat.

Bhupinder Singh: 10 Lesser Known Facts & Famous Songs

1. Bhupinder Singh was born in Amritsar, Punjab. His father, Prof Natha Singhji, was a trained vocalist and his early music teacher. Singh hated music and instruments at one stage as his father was a very strict teacher.

2. He began his music career by performing on All India Radio, Delhi. Besides being a trained vocalist, he also learnt instruments like the violin and guitar.

3. He was spotted by music director Madan Mohan in 1962 at a dinner hosted by AIR Delhi producer Satish Bhatia and was called to Bombay.

4. He got the opportunity of singing Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga along with veteran singers Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood and Manna Dey for Chetan Anand's film Haqeeqat.

5. He then sang a solo in another Chetan Anand film Aakhri Khat.

6. He went on to sing popular duets with the legendary singers Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar. Some of them include "Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute" and "Aane Se Uske Aaye Bahar",

7. His voice was known to be one of the most unique in playback singing.

8. He is credited for introducing Spanish guitar, bass and drums to the ghazal style.

9. He moved away from playback singing after his marriage to Bangladeshi singer Mitali in the mid-1980s.

10. Since then, he along with his wide jointly sang several albums and performed in live concerts and produced many ghazal and geet cassettes.

Bhupinder Singh Famous Songs

Some of Bhupinder Singh's most famous songs include "Naam gum jayega", "Hothon Pe Aisi Baat", "Beeti Na Beetai Raina","Dil Dhoondta hai", "Kabhi kisi ko mukammal", "Do diwane shahar mein", "Karoge yaad to", "Kisi nazar ko tera intezaar aaj bhi", "Kaise Kahoon kuch kaina sakoon", "Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman", "Meethe bol bole", "Baadalon se Kaat Kaat ke" and "Ek akela is Shehar Mein".