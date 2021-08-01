Vice Admiral SN Ghormade takes charge as Vice Chief of Indian Navy

Vice Admiral Satish Namdeo Ghormade on July 31, 2021, assumed charge as the new Vice Chief of the Naval Staff. Ghormade succeeded Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar.

Ghormade has served as the commanding officer of the guided-missile frigate INS Brahmaputra, minesweeper INS Alleppey, and submarine rescue vessel INS Nireekshak.

Prior to taking charge as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Ghormade was serving as the Deputy Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff (Operations and Training) since March 8.

VAdm SN Ghormade, AVSM, NM has assumed charge as the Vice Chief of Naval Staff from VAdm G Ashok Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC at a formal ceremony held this morning at South Block, #NewDelhi. VAdm G Ashok Kumar retires today after glorious service of 39 years.@DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/KzrWhCDo7O — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 31, 2021

Who is Vice Admiral S N Ghormade?

•Commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1984, Vice Admiral S N Ghormade is a Flag officer in the Indian Navy. He is currently serving as the 36th Vice Chief of the Naval Staff.

•Ghormade graduated from the Naval War College, Mumbai, and the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune. He is also an alumnus of the Naval Staff College at the Naval War College, Rhode Island, US.

•During his service, Ghormade has been the Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command and the Deputy Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff (Operations and Training).

•Along with a specialization in Navigation and Direction within the Navy, he holds an M Phil in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Mumbai, an MSc in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Madras, and a Master’s degree in Personnel Management from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management.

•He was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2017 and the Nau Sena Medal in 2007.

About Vice Chief of the Naval Staff

•The Vice Chief of the Naval Staff is the second-highest-ranking officer in the Indian Navy. He reports to the Chief of the Navy Staff.

•The Vice Chief of the Naval Staff is a Principal Staff Officer (PSO) at Naval HQ in New Delhi. The post is held by a Three-Star Officer in the rank of Vice-Admiral. The Vice Chief is responsible for Naval operations.

Who is Chief of the Naval Staff?

•Admiral Karambir Singh is the current Chief of the Naval Staff. He is the 24th CNS in the Indian Navy. He took over from Admiral Sunil Lanba on May 31, 2019.

•The Chief of the Naval Staff is the highest-ranking in the Indian Navy unless the Chief of Defence is a navy officer.

•The Chief of the Naval Staff serves as an adviser to the Indian government on naval affairs, governs and directs the naval staff.

•The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) is abbreviated CNS in the Indian Navy. The post is held by a full Admiral since 1966.