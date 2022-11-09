Vikram-S: India’s first private rocket set to launch between November 12-16

India’s first private rocket: Vikram-S, India’s first privately developed rocket is set for a launch between November 12-16, 2022. The announcement was made by Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace on November 8, 2022. The maiden mission of Skyroot Aerospace, named ‘Prarambh’ (the beginning) is set to carry three customer payloads and will launch from the Indian Space Research Organisation’s launchpad at Sriharikota.

Skyroot Aerospace CEO and Co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana said that a launch window of India’s first private rocket between November 12-16 has been notified by the authorities and the final date will be confirmed based on the weather conditions.

Thrilled to announce #Prarambh, our maiden launch mission, also the first for the Indian private space sector, with launch window between 12-16 Nov '22. Thanks to Chairman @isro for unveiling our mission patch and @INSPACeIND for all the support.



Stay tuned🚀#OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/xha83Ki2k0 — Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) November 8, 2022

Launch of India’s first private rocket: Significance

With this new mission, Skyroot Aerospace is set to become the first private sector company in the country to launch a rocket into space. It will start a new era for the space sector which was opened in 2020 to facilitate private sector participation.

Vikram-S: India’s first private rocket

The Vikram-S Rocket is a single-stage sub-orbital launch vehicle that would carry three customer payloads and help test and validate the majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of space launch vehicles.

The Skyroot Aerospace CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana also said that the company could build and get the Vikram-S rocket mission ready in such as short time only because of the invaluable support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre).

Why India’s first private rocket has been named Vikram?

Skyroot’s launch vehicles are named ‘Vikram’ as a tribute to the founder of the Indian Space programme and renowned scientist Vikram Sarabhai.

Skyroot Aerospace in Hyderabad builds state-of-the-art space launch vehicles for launching commercial satellites to space. It aims to disrupt the entry barriers to cost-efficient satellite launch services and space-flight by advancing its mission of making spaceflights more affordable, reliable, and regular for all.

