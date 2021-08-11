Vinesh Phogal temporarily suspended by Wrestling Federation of India for indiscipline: Know why here!

Vinesh Phogat, India's star wrestler has been temporarily banned by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for indiscipline during her Tokyo Olympics campaign.

The Wrestling Federation of India issued a notice to Vinesh on August 10, 2021 announcing the temporary ban on three charges, most importantly for a breach of contract. Vinesh Phogat has been given time until August 16 to reply to the notice.

The Wrestling Federation of India has also issued notice to Sonam Malik for misconduct.

Why has Vinesh Phogat been temporarily suspended?

The Wrestling Federation of India has temporarily banned Vineet Phogat on three charges-

1. Refusing to stay with the Indian team in the Olympics village

2. Refusing to train with the Indian team.

3. Refusing to wear an Indian Olympic Association wrestling singlet with the team sponsor's logo and competing in a singlet with a personal sponsor Nike's logo, which was a breach of contract.

What does the temporary ban mean?

Vinesh Phogat has been temporarily banned from competing in any national or domestic event until she files a reply and WFI takes a final decision.

What was the issue?

•Vinesh Phogat had expressed displeasure at not being allowed a physiotherapist to accompany her and other athletes to the Games before the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

•Vinesh Phogat, who had travelled to Tokyo from Hungary, had also "created a ruckus" when she was allotted a room near the rooms of her teammates from India including Sonam Malik, Anshu Malik and Seema Bisla.

•She had argued that she might contract COVID-19 as these wrestlers had travelled to Tokyo from India.

•Vinesh was one of India's medal hopes at the Tokyo Games but she suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in a freestyle 53-kg event.

Background

•Vinesh Phogat was training with the Indian wrestling contingent in Bulgaria, Poland and Estonia towards the end of her training cycle. She then went to Hungary with her coach Woller Akos for 15 days during the final leg of her training before reaching Tokyo.

•She had mainly done this to avoid seven days of daily Covid-19 tests that Indian athletes were subjected to before being allowed to leave for Tokyo.

•The Sports Authority of India had requested all Indian athletes training abroad to fly directly to Tokyo.

•Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had also flown directly to Tokyo from the United States.