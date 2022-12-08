Volodymyr Zelensky won the title of Time magazine’s “Person of the year 2022”

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, and "the spirit of Ukraine" has been titled the Person of the Year 2022 by Time Magazine. China's leader Xi Jinping, protesters in Iran, and the US Supreme Court were some other finalists.

The magazine's editor also said that the decision was the most clear-cut in the memory. He added that the "spirit of Ukraine" is denoted to Ukrainians around the world, including several who "fought behind the scenes". The magazine also mentioned that Zelensky had inspired Ukrainians and was recognized internationally for his courage in resisting the Russian invasion.

TIME's 2022 Person of the Year: Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine #TIMEPOY https://t.co/06Y5fuc0fG pic.twitter.com/i8ZT3d5GDa — TIME (@TIME) December 7, 2022

Person of the year 2022: Significance

The title, Person of the year is given to an event or person who has had the most influence on worldwide events over the past 12 months. The magazine said that Zelensky's success as a wartime leader has relied on the fact that courage is contagious.

Who else got featured in the magazine?

1. David Nott, the British trauma surgeon who went to Ukraine to help the injured in the war got featured on the magazine’s cover.

2. The K-pop band Blackpink was mentioned as Time’s Entertainer of the year.

3. Women in Iran were titled Time’s 2022 Heroes of the year.

4. Aaron Judge, the American baseballer was titled the Athlete of the Year and Michelle Yeoh was recognized as the Icon of the year.

5. 2021 winner, Elon Musk was also listed as a finalist. His electric car company, Tesla, became the most recognized carmaker in the world in 2021.

Person of the year of the last decade

Winners Year Elon Musk 2021 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris 2020 Greta Thunberg 2019 "The Guardians", a group of journalists including Jamal Khashoggi 2018 "The silence breakers", the women who began the #MeToo movement 2017 Donald Trump 2016 Angela Merkel 2015 "Ebola Fighters", medics who confront to contain the outbreak in Africa 2014 Pope Francis 2013 Barack Obama 2012

What is the “Person of the year” title?

The tradition was started in 1927 and at that time it was the Man of the Year. Other past winners include the former dictator of Germany, Adolf Hitler in 1938, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was 2007's Person of the Year.