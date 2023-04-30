Weekly Current Affairs Quiz: April 24 to April 30 2023

1. The Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of how many new Nursing Colleges in the country?

(a) 137

(b) 147

(c) 157

(d) 167

2. India's first water metro service was inaugurated in which state?

(a) Gujarat

(b) Maharashtra

(c) Kerala

(d) Karnataka

3. Who has become the second-fastest Asian batsman to score 12,000 runs in international cricket?

(a) Babar Azam

(b) Rohit Sharma

(c) Virat Kohli

(d) Mohammad Rizwan

4. Which US state has recognized Diwali as an official state holiday?

(a) California

(b) Arizona

(c) Pennsylvania

(d) Indiana

5. Which operation has been launched by the government to evacuate Indians from trouble-torn Sudan?

(a) Operation Kaveri

(b) Operation Durga

(c) Operation Shakti

(d) Operation Polo

6. Who took over as the Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)?

(a) Sanjay Sinha

(b) Rajesh Kumar Singh

(c) Ashok Khemka

(d) Nripendra Mishra

7. Which country will host the third in-person Quad Summit?

(a) Australia

(b) India

(c) USA

(d) Japan

8. How many medical device parks will be set up under the National Medical Device Policy?

(a) 02

(b) 03

(c) 04

(d) 05

9. With which country did India announce making the 'Net Zero' Innovation Virtual Center?

(a) USA

(b) Japan

(c) Brazil

(d) UK

10. Under Cope India 2023, in which state did the Air Force of India and America participate in a joint exercise?

(a) West Bengal

(b) Uttarakhand

(c) Himachal Pradesh

(d) Rajasthan

Answers:-

1. (c) 157

The Union Cabinet run by PM Modi has authorized 157 new Nursing Colleges along with existing Medical Colleges that will be set up to elevate the number of nursing professionals. With this, quality, affordable nursing education will also be granted to citizens across India. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs permitted Rs 1,570 crore for this project. Before 2014, there were 387 medical colleges was 387 and this has increased to 71% while at present, the number is around 660.

2. (c) Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first water metro service in Kochi, Kerala. People will be able to conveniently travel to Kochi and 10 nearby islands. This water metro project has been initiated after the Kerala government and the German agency KFW sponsored the program with an amount of Rs 100 crore. This will connect up to a distance of 78 kilometres, 78 electric boats have been added to this metro while 38 terminals have also been set up for its operation.

3. (a) Babar Azam

Babar Azam, Pakistan cricket team captain became the second-fastest Asian batsman to score 12,000 runs in innings in international cricket. He achieved this feat by playing 277 innings and he left behind India’s great batsman Sachin Tendulkar and Javed Miandad of Pakistan. Till now, stardom Virat Kohli holds the Asian record for the fastest 12,000 runs in international cricket.

4. (c) Pennsylvania

The US state of Pennsylvania has approved the Hindu festival of Diwali as an official state holiday. More than 200,000 South Asian residents reside in Pennsylvania and celebrate this event due to which this decision becomes all the more important. Senator Nikil Saval of the northeastern state of Pennsylvania made this big announcement in a Tweet after unanimous voting.

5. (a) Operation Kaveri

On April 24, 2023, the Indian Government started an important rescue operation named 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate Indians from war-stricken Sudan. It is named after one of the goddesses of rivers of India called 'Mother Kaveri'. Thousands of stuck-up Indians have been safely landed in Jeddah earlier and now many of them reached India to their homeland. V Muraleedharan, the Minister of State for External Affairs is in charge of this operation to ensure smooth functioning.

6. (b) Rajesh Kumar Singh

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Senior IAS officer took over the position of Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). He replaced Anurag Jain, who was appointed Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Earlier, IAS Rajesh served as a Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade runs under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

7. (a) Australia

Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister announced that his nation will be hosting the third in-person Quad Summit on May 24 in Sydney. This distinguished meeting will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Australian PM has spoken of working closely with various partners including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Pacific Islands Forum. The Quad, a strategic security dialogue forum between Australia, India, Japan and the United States was established in 2007.

8. (c) 04

The Government of India has launched the National Medical Device Policy. As per the reports, 4 Medical Device Parks will be set up across states like Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Currently, 26 projects worth Rs 1,206 crore have been approved under the scheme. The National Medical Device Policy 2023 will attain orderly growth in the medical device sector. This sector is expected to rise from $11 billion to $50 billion by 2030.

9. (d) UK

India and UK jointly introduced the 'Net Zero' Innovation Virtual Center. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh is on a 6-day visit to the UK and is leading a top official Indian delegation from the Ministry of Science and Technology. He also aims to enhance science and technology cooperation between India and the United Kingdom.

10. (a) West Bengal

Indian and US Air Force fighter jets participated in a joint exercise held at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It is being hosted under the Cope India 2023 program. The Indian Air Force also joined Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar and Su-30 MKI fighter jets. This exercise began on April 10 and concluded on April 24, 2023. A 12-day simultaneous exercise of transport aircraft was initiated at Panagarh Air Force Station in Paschim Bardhaman district.

