Who is Amandeep Singh Gill? Indian diplomat appointed as UN Chief’s Envoy on Technology

UN tech envoy: A senior Indian diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill has been appointed by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as his Envoy on Technology. The world body described him as a ‘thought leader on digital technology’ who has a solid understanding of how to leverage the digital transformation responsible and inclusively for progress on the Sustainable Development Goals. Previously, Amandeep Singh Gill, Panjab University alumni, was the Executive Director and Co-lead of the United Nations Secretary-General’s High-Level Panel on Digital Cooperation from 2018 to 2019.

UNSG @antonioguterres today announced the appointment of Amandeep Singh Gill of India as his Envoy on Technology. The SG wishes to extend his appreciation & gratitude to ASG Ms. Maria-Francesca Spatolisano for her dedication & commitment as Acting Envoy.https://t.co/RIQNOwU3C7 — United Nations Envoy on Technology (@UNTechEnvoy) June 10, 2022

Who is Amandeep Singh Gill?

1. Amandeep Singh Gill was India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva from 2016 to 2018.

2. Gill is the Chief Executive Officer of the International Digital Health and Artificial International Research Collaborative (I-DAIR) project, based at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva.

3. Between 2018-2019, Gill was the Executive Director and Co-Lead of the United Nations Secretary-General’s High-Level Panel on Digital Cooperation.

4. In addition, to delivering the report of the High-Level Panel on Digital Cooperation, Amandeep Singh Gill also helped in securing high-impact international consensus recommendations on regulating Artificial Intelligence in lethal autonomous weapons systems.

Amandeep Singh Gill: Educational Background

Amandeep Singh Gill joined India’s diplomatic service in 1992 and has served in various capacities in disarmament and strategic technologies and international security affairs, with postings in Colombo and Tehran. Gill was also a visiting scholar at Stanford University.

Amandeep Singh Gill holds a PhD in Nuclear Learning in Multilateral Forums from King’s College, London, a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Electrical Communications from Panjab University, Chandigarh. He also has an advanced diploma in French History and Language from Geneva University.

UN Envoy on Technology: Why Amandeep Gill is chosen for the position?

As per the statement issued by the United Nations, a thought leader on digital technology, Amandeep Singh Gill brings to the position a deep knowledge of digital technologies coupled with a solid understanding of how to leverage the digital transformation digitally and inclusively for the progress on Sustainable Development Goals.

Special Envoy of the Secretary-General

A Special Envoy of the Secretary-General is a senior United Nations official who is appointed by the United Nations Secretary-General to deal with a set of specific issues.