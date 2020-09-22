Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces crisis of confidence: PM Narendra Modi

Without comprehensive reforms, the UN faces a crisis of confidence, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. The Prime Minister highlighted that we cannot fight today’s challenges with outdated structures.

PM Modi further emphasised that the world needs a reformed multilateralism that reflects today’s realities, gives voice to all stakeholders, addresses contemporary challenges and focuses on human welfare. He stated that while much has been achieved, the original mission remains incomplete.

In the virtual meeting, the General Assembly adopted a forward-looking political declaration that would give countries a mechanism to combat terrorism, reformed multilateralism and inclusive development.

PM Modi stated that the declaration acknowledges that work still needs to be done in preventing conflict, ensuring development, addressing climate change, reducing inequality and leveraging digital technologies. He added saying that the declaration also acknowledges the need for reform of the United Nations itself.

World is better place because of United Nations

PM Modi said in the pre-recorded statement that the world today is at a better place because of the United Nations. He further paid tribute to all those who have advanced the cause of peace and development under the UN flag, including in UN peacekeeping missions, where India had been a leading contributor.

The Prime Minister highlighted that 75 years ago, a new hope had arisen from the horrors of war. He said that for the first time in human history, an institution was created for the entire world and as a founding signatory of the UN Charter, India was part of that noble vision.

The vision reflected India’s own philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which sees all creation as a family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the 75th anniversary of the United Nations

Background

The virtual edition of a special General Assembly session to mark 75 years of the body began on September 21, 2020. All events at the UN will be held virtually for the first time in its 75-year-old history. This time, no heads of states or governments will travel to New York for the General Assembly session.

PM Narendra Modi will deliver the national statement at the UN General Assembly on September 26 through a pre-recorded video statement.