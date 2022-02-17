JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

Centre resumes biometric system for employees, stops work from home

All central government officials will be required to follow preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 while marking their attendance in the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance Control System.

Created On: Feb 17, 2022 17:44 IST
Centre resumes biometric system for employees, stops work from home
Centre resumes biometric system for employees, stops work from home

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued an office memorandum on February 16, 2022 ordering stopping of work from home system for central government employees and resumption of biometric system for office attendance.

This will apply to every employee working in the Central government's ministries and departments. The DoPT said while referring to the earlier office memorandum on January 31, 2022, "Since the period of suspension of biometric attendance is over on 15.02.2022, all the officers, officials working in this Department are required to mark their attendance in the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance Control System (AEBAS) with effect from February 16, 2022."

All officials will be required to follow preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 while marking their attendance in the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance Control System.

COVID-19 restrictions lifted

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension had directed all the Central Ministries and Departments to cut down office attendance to 50 percent amid the third wave of COVID-19 caused due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Since then, all central government ministries and departments were functioning with 50 percent staff and the rest were working from home. 

With the latest change in guidelines, now all central government employees will be required to report to office on a daily basis taking all precautionary measures. 

All officers and staff will be required to ensure strict compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour such as frequent washing of hands, wearing of face mask, sanitisation, face cover and observing social distancing at all times. 

No exemptions

Earlier, the differently-abled employees and pregnant women employees were exempted from attending office. Now, all employees will be required to attend the office physically. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    View all