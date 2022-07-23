World Athletics Championship 2022: Eldhose Paul becomes first Indian to qualify for triple jump final, Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav also qualify

World Athletics Championship 2022: Eldhose Paul became the first Indian to qualify for the triple jump final at the World Athletics Championships at Eugene, Oregon on July 21, 2022 with a jump of 16.68m. He finished sixth in Group A qualification round and 12 overall to qualify for the 12-athlete final on July 24, 2022.

The 25-year-old has a personal best of 16.99, which he had recorded in his gold-winning effort at the Federation Cup in April. He had reached the United States just a few days ago after facing visa issues.

The two other Indian athletes— Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker — failed to make it to the finals after finishing 17th and 19th overall with jumps of 16.49m and 16.45m respectively.

World Athletics Championship 2022: Neeraj Chopra among three Indians to qualify for the finals

It was a historic day for India on July 21, 2022 with three Indians qualifying for World Athletics Championship. Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav were the first two to qualify for the finals.

While Neeraj Chopra entered the men's javelin finals at Oregan with his first throw of 88.39 metres, Rohit Yadav who threw 80.42 metres also qualified for the javelin throw final.

Eldhose Paul was the third Indian to qualify for the finals at the World Athletics Championship 2022 in the men's Triple jump.

Who is Eldhose Paul?

Eldhose Paul hails from Ernakulam in Indian state of Kerala.

He is currently serving the Indian Navy and represents Services in the domestic completions.

His training was done under the guidance of M Harikrishnan at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru.

