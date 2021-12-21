Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

World Economic Forum annual meeting 2022 postponed

The World Economic Forum said in a statement that the current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting. 

Created On: Dec 21, 2021 13:35 IST
World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum annual meeting 2022 will be postponed due to the continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak. The WEF meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland between January 17-21, 2022

The WEF annual meeting is now likely to take place during early summer, World Economic Forum informed. The participants will now instead join a headline series of State of the World sessions that will bring together global leaders online to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

The World Economic Forum said in a statement that the current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting. The body said that preparations have been guided by expert advice and have benefited from the close collaboration of the Swiss government at all levels.

Why has the WEF Annual meeting 2022 been deferred?

Though the World Economic Forum annual meeting has stringent health protocols, the high transmissibility of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron and its impact on travel and mobility have made deferral necessary, as per WEF. 

WEF has also taken the decision to take into consideration the health and safety of everyone involved in physical meetings including participants, collaborators and the host community.

Impact 

The postponement of the World Economic Forum annual meeting 2022 will not prevent progress through the continued digital convening of leaders from business, government and civil society, clarified WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab. 

World Economic Forum 

The World Economic Forum (WEF)is an international non-governmental organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland that meets every year to deliberate upon global economic health. The WEF is an annual gathering of political leaders from across the world. The WEF is an independent and impartial international organisation

World Economic Forum Mission 

The World Economic Forum aims to engage leading political, business and cultural figures to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

World Economic Forum 2021 

The World Economic Forum 2021 was moved from Davos in Switzerland to Singapore due to COVID-19 concerns. This was the second time since its inception in 1971 that the event was hosted outside Switzerland and held in Asia for the first time. The WEF annual meeting is usually held every year in January at Davos, Switzerland.

