World Fisheries 2021: Andhra Pradesh bags Best Marine State; Know list of Fisheries Awards winners

On the occasion of World Fisheries Day on November 21, 2021, the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, awarded best performing States for 2020-21 for the second time in the Fisheries sector. Telangana was awarded best performer in Inland Fisheries while Andhra Pradesh was awarded best marine State in India during the Fisheries awards 2021 held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala presented the awards to recognize their accomplishments and contribution towards to fisheries sector.

Fisheries Awards 2021: List of winner states in India

Award Winner State Best Marine District Balasore, Odisha Best Marine State Andhra Pradesh Best Inland District Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh Best Inland State Telangana Best Hilly and Northeastern District Bongaigaon, Assam Best Hilly and Northeastern State Tripura

The awards were given across Inland, Marine, Hilly & North-eastern region, best district for Inland, Marine, Hilly & North-eastern region, Best Quasi Government Organization/ Federation/ Corporation/ Board in Inland, Marine, Hilly & North-eastern region.

The awards were also presented to best Fish Farmer (Inland, Marine, and Hilly & NE Region), best Hatchery (Fish, shrimp, and Trout Hatchery), best Fisheries Enterprises, best Fisheries Co-operative societies/FPOs/SHGs, best Individual Entrepreneurs, best Innovation idea/Technology Infusion.

Fisheries Sector: India

The government of India is at the forefront in transforming the fisheries sector and bringing about economic revolution through Blue Revolution in the country. The fisheries sector in India envisioned increasing the farmers’ income through enhancement of production and productivity, improving the quality, and reduction of waste.

The fisheries sector in India has tremendous potential for growth. The government is working on offering all necessary support for achieving the export target of one lakh crore by 2024-25. Union Minister during the fisheries awards 2021 noted the need to create environment-friendly fishing and explore sustainable avenues for the fishery sector while continuing consumption.

In line with the potential of the fisheries sector in India, PM Narendra Modi in May 2020 had launched the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) worth Rs 20,050 crores for five years. PMMSY aims at achieving fish production of 22 MMT by 2025-21 from the present 15 MMT as well as generating employment opportunities for about 55 lakh people in the fisheries sector. Additionally, the government has also extended support to fishermen and women through the Kisan Credit Card (KCC), said Rupala.

Seaweed farming is another focus of the Indian government along with empowering fisherwomen and promoting entrepreneurship in the fisheries sector. Paradip is being developed as Major Fishing Harbours among the five major ports.

World Fisheries Day 2021: Theme, History, Significance

Every year on November 21, World Fisheries Day is observed for demonstrating solidarity with all fishermen, fisherwomen, fish farmers, and concerned stakeholders across the world. The first World Fisheries Day was observed on November 21, 2015.

The World Fisheries Day 2021 theme was a mixture of the fishing industry, nature, and environment, and a greater focus on biodiversity. The World Fisheries Day 2020 theme was social responsibility in the fisheries value chain. In 1997, the ‘World Forum of Fish Harvesters & Fish Workers’ met in New Delhi that led to the creation of the ‘World Fisheries Forum’. The 18-member-countries led World Fisheries Forum signed a declaration for a global mandate of sustainable fishing practices and policies.

World Fisheries Day events and awards aim to bring focus on overfishing, habitat destruction, and other serious threats to the sustainability of marine and freshwater resources. Celebrating World Fisheries Day is significant for changing the way global fisheries are managed to ensure sustainable stocks and healthy ecosystems.