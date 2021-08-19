World Humanitarian Day 2021: Theme, Significance & History

World Humanitarian Day 2021: World Humanitarian Day is commemorated annually on August 19, 2021 to honour those who are working for a humanitarian cause across the world. The day is observed to pay tribute to all the people who lost their lives working for humanitarian causes and those who continue to provide protection and life-saving support to people in need.

The theme of World Humanitarian Day is decided every year based on particular humanitarian crisis to raise awareness about it around the world.

World Humanitarian Day 2021 Theme

The World Humanitarian Day 2021 theme is #TheHumanRace. The Human Race is a global challenge for climate action in solidarity with the people who need it most. The theme aims to put the needs of the most climate-vulnerable people front and centre at the UN climate summit (COP26).

The United Nations has invited everyone to join the human race and show solidarity with the world's most vulnerable people.

World Humanitarian Day 2021 Hashtags

People can join the climate action movement by using these hashtags on their social medial platforms- #TheHumanRace and #WorldHumanitarianDay

How to participate in the Human Race global challenge?

People can walk, run, ride, swim or do any activity of their choice for a total of 100 minutes between August 16 and August 31 in solidarity with vulnerable people and to tell world leaders that they expect developed countries to deliver on their decade-old pledge of $100 billion annually for climate mitigation and adaptation in developing countries.

Significance

World Humanitarian Day 2021 aims to highlight the immediate consequences of the climate emergency for the world’s most vulnerable people and ensure that their voices are heard and their needs are taken up as top agenda at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November 2021.

Why is World Humanitarian Day important? Climate emergency has been wreaking havoc across the world at a scale that people cannot manage. Time is already running out for the world’s most vulnerable people, who have contributed the least to the global climate emergency but are hit the hardest. Millions are already losing their homes, their livelihoods, and their lives due to extreme climate events.

World Humanitarian Day 2021 History

World Humanitarian Day was designated by the United Nations in memory of the August 19, 2003 bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq, which killed 22 people including the chief humanitarian in Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello.

The United Nations General Assembly formally established the day as World Humanitarian Day in 2009. The day focuses on a particular theme every year to bring together partners from across the humanitarian system to advocate for the survival and well-being of people affected by crises and for the safety and security of aid workers.