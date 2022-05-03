World Press Freedom Index 2022: Know what is India’s rank on press freedom index on World Press Freedom Day

World Press Freedom Index 2022 India rank: The 2022 edition of the World Press Freedom Index has been published by the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) assessing the state of journalism in 180 countries and territories. The World Press Freedom Index 2022 has highlighted the disastrous effects of news and information chaos and the effect of unregulated online information space that encourages fake news and propaganda.

India on World Press Freedom Index 2022 has plummeted down to 150th rank with Pakistan at 157th. The lack of press freedom in the Middle East countries has also continued to impact the conflict between Israel which is at 86th and Palestine at 170th. The situation has been classified as very bad in a record number of 28 countries in World Press Freedom Index 2022.

On World Press Freedom Index 2022, the trio of Nordic countries has grabbed a top position with Norway at first place followed by Denmark and Sweden. On the other hand, the top 10 countries below the press freedom index include nations such as China, North Korea, Iran, Cuba, and Myanmar.

World Press Freedom Day 2022

World Press Freedom Day is observed every year on May 3 as a reminder to the governments of the need to respect their commitments to press freedom. World Press Freedom Day 2022 is also a reflection among media professionals on the issues of press freedom and professional ethics.

World Press Freedom Day is a day of support for media that are targets for abolition, and restraint of press freedom and is a day of remembrance of those journalists who lost their lives in the pursuit of a story.

World Press Freedom Index 2022 India Rank

India’s rank on the World Press Freedom Index 2022 has plummeted to 150 from 142 on the index last year. In 2021, India continued to be counted as among the countries which are classified as bad for journalism and were also termed as one of the most dangerous countries for the journalists trying to do their jobs properly. However, in 2022, the country has gone down further in the press freedom index indicating the deteriorating situation of the press in the country.

World Press Freedom Index 2022: List of top 10 countries on press freedom index

Rank Countries 1. Norway 2. Denmark 3. Sweden 4. Estonia 5. Finland 6. Ireland 7. Portugal 8. Costa Rica 9. Lithuania 10. Liechtenstein

World Press Freedom Index 2022: List of countries with lowest ranks on press freedom index

Rank Countries 171 Syria 172 Iraq 173 Cuba 174 Vietnam 175 China 176 Myanmar 177 Turkmenistan 178 Iran 179 Eritrea 180 North Korea

