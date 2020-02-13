World Radio Day 2020: Everything You Need to Know

World Radio Day is celebrated all over the world on February 13 every year. Radio is the most accessible media in the world. Radio can listen in any corner of the world. Various national and international organisations conduct several programs on this day.

UNESCO has started celebrating World Radio Day to highlight this importance of radio. UNESCO first started celebrating Radio Day globally on February 13, 2012. World Radio Day highlights the unique power of radio which connects lives and brings people together from across the globe.

Theme of World Radio Day-2020 This year World Radio Day’s theme is “Radio and Diversity”. The theme highlights the special value of radio in the era of a rapid media revolution. According to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, 'Radio has a special value in every community as an easy to access source of media.' The theme also highlights the fact that radio has its value in every religion, region, and language.

Radio in India

Radio was first introduced to India by Madras Presidency Club in 1924. The club had worked on radio broadcasting for 3 years, but due to financial constraints, the club closed it in 1927. In the same year, in 1927, Bombay merchants started the Indian Broadcasting Company in Bombay and Calcutta. This company also stopped radio broadcasting in 1930.

In 1932, the Indian Government (British India) took the rights of it and started a separate department called Indian Broadcasting Services. In 1936, it was renamed All India Radio (AIR), which was looked after by the Department of Communications. The AIR was controlled by the Director-General, assisted by the Deputy Director and Chief Engineer.

All India Radio (AIR) has grown in all spheres since its inception. Today, AIR broadcast 607 news bulletins in 92 different languages every day.

Background

UNESCO announced to celebrate World Radio Day in 2011. United Nations general assembly adopted a resolution to celebrate World Radio Day during its 67th session. Finally, UN General Assembly endorsed UNESCO’s proclamation on January 14, 2013, to celebrate World Radio Day on February 13 every year. United Nations accepted that radio plays an important role in any emergency or disaster.

Importance of Radio

Radio plays an important role in everyone’s life. It is more important for people who don’t know how to read and write. Radio also acts as a means of communication and makes people alert in emergencies. Radio plays an important role during rescue operations in case of any natural disaster.