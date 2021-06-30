World Social Media Day 2021: History and Significance

Each year, June 30 is observed as World Social Media Day to show how it has become a key tool at connecting people from all corners of the world to being an asset for influencers, brands, journalists at growing their businesses.

Social media has been a game-changer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Social Media Day: History

• The first time, World Social Media Day was first celebrated on June 30, 2010, by Mashable to highlight the impact of social media and its role in global communication. Mashable has been using social media to help various cultures, movements, people connect with each other.

• Sixdegrees was the first social media platform was founded by Andrew Weinreich in 1997. The platform allowed users to connect with family and friends. It had various features like profiles, bulletin boards, and school affiliations.

• Now we have Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Snapchat, etc being widely used to connect and grow as brands or influencers.

World Social Media Day: Significance

• Social Media Day plays an important role in understanding the importance of social media platforms and their impact on our everyday lives.

• Social Media Day observance is also an opportunity to appreciate the ease of connectivity offered by social media platforms. One can connect with their loved ones even being miles away at a real-time speed and quality.

• Social Media has also been the driving force behind several businesses gaining adequate exposure and helping them grow their brands.

• Social Media has also been an enabler of imparting education and keeping people abreast with the latest happenings near them or voice their concerns.

Social Media Users in the World

• As of January 2021, India reported 448 million social media users. The most used social media app in India is WhatsApp followed by YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

• As per the Bar and Bench report, there are 53 crore Whatsapp users, 44.8 core YouTube users, 41 crore Facebook users, 21 crore Instagram users, and 1.75 core Twitter users in India.

• Worldwide, as per Hootsuite.com, there are 4.72 billion internet users in the world equaling to more than 60 per cent of the world’s total population. Over the past year, the number of internet users has grown by 7.6 per cent.

• As of April 2021, there are 4.33 billion social media users in the world.