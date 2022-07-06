World Test Championship Points Table 2022: Pakistan overtakes India-Check Complete WTC Team Rankings 

World Test Championship Points Table 2022: Pakistan has overtaken India in the ICC World Test Championship Points Table 2022 after India was penalised for slow over-rate in the Edgbaston Test against England. India was also fined 40 per cent of their match fee for the offence during their seven-wicket defeat against England in the rescheduled fifth Test.

India has dropped to the fourth spot in the World Test Championship Points Table 2022 due to the points penalty, while Pakistan now stands at the third spot. India currently has points percentage of 52.08, which is slightly below Pakistan's points percentage of 52.38 percent.

Australia is ranked at the top of the ICC World Test Championship Points Table with 77.78 points percent, South Africa is ranked at second with 71.43 points percentage. West Indies is ranked at the 5th position with 50.00 points percentage.

India Points Penalty

India lost out on two World Test Championship points for slow over rate during the 5th Test against England. Under Article 16.11.2 of the ICC WTC playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Since India fell short by two overs, they lost out on two WTC points.

India has slipped by one spot in the WTC Points Table 2021-2023 as a result of the penalty. India was also been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for the offence. Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

This comes as a severe blow to team India after their seven-wicket loss in the match on July 5, 2022. The result that England levelled the series 2-2, denying India its chance to secure its first Test series victory in England since 2007.

World Test Championship Points Table 2022: Check Full ICC WTC Points Table 2021-23

Rank TEAM Points Percentage PTS Series Matches (W/L/D) Penalty 1 AUSTRALIA 77.78 84 3 6/0/3 0 2 SOUTH AFRICA 71.43 60 3 5/2/0 0 3 PAKISTAN 52.38 44 3 3/2/2 0 4 INDIA 52.08 75 4 6/4/2 -5 5 WEST INDIES 50 54 4 4/3/2 -2 6 SRI LANKA 47.62 40 4 3/3/1 0 7 ENGLAND 33.33 64 4 5/7/4 -12 8 NEW ZEALAND 25.93 28 4 2/6/1 0 9 BANGLADESH 13.33 16 5 1/8/1 0

READ ALSO: Jasprit Bumrah becomes 6th Indian to take 100 wickets in SENA countries after Kapil Dev, Kumble