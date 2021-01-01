Yearender 2020: Top 2020 awards, books, rankings, achievements

Apart from the pandemic, the year 2020 was eventful in every other sense. On the one hand, where PM Modi was honoured with the prestigious award by the US President, the wait was finally over for the actor Brad Pitt as he took his first-ever Oscar home.

To keep you up to date as we bid goodbye to this year, we have come up with the list of top awards, honours, rankings, achievements, prizes that recognized the hard work and efforts in various fields. These recognitions assure that pandemics cannot stop the innovations and the hunger for achieving more.

PM Modi awarded Legion of Merit by the President of United States

• The President of the United States, Donald Trump has honored PM Modi with the Legion of Merit Award.

• The honor has been given for PM Modi’s leadership in elevating the strategic partnership between India and the US as well as for the emergence of India as a global power.

• The award by the US government is only conferred to the Head of the State of the Government.

Golden Globe Awards 2020: Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix bags the best actress and actor award

• The 77th Golden Globe Awards were conferred on January 5, 2020, at the Beverly Hill Hotel in California.

• The Golden Globes are the annual awards that honor the best performance in Television and Motion Pictures. The awards were hosted by Richard Gervais, a British actor, and host who hosted the event for the fifth time.

• Among the winners was the movie ‘1917’ which won the Best Picture Drama Award. The best actress award went to Renee Zellweger for her performance in ‘Judy’ and the best actor to Joaquin Phoenix for his work in ‘Joker’.

Padma Awards 2020: Winners of Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Shri

• The Indian government announced the winners of the Padma Awards on January 26, 2020.

• Seven prominent personalities were chosen for Padma Vibhushan, 118 for Padma Shri award, and 16 for Padma Bhushan Award.

• The most notable was the former late ministers Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj who were named for the Padma Vibhushan award for their extraordinary work.

Grammy 2020 winners: Billie Eilish bags major awards

• The 62nd annual Grammy Awards were presented on January 26, 2020, at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

• Billie Eilish became the first artist to win Record of the Year, Album of the year, Best New Artist, and Song of the Year in the same year after Christopher Cross in 1981.

• She won maximum awards with Finneas, her brother, including the best record and song of the year for ‘Bad Guy’.

Raj Kamal Jha honored with Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize 2020

• Raj Kamal Jha, Indian Journalist-author for his novel ‘The City and The Sea’ has been honored with Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize.

• The winner was announced virtually in Denmark and the prize comes with a cash prize of $5000.

• The book by Raj Kamal Jha is based on December 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case.

SAG Awards 2020: Parasite makes history as the first foreign-language film to win the award

• The 26th Annual SAG-Screen Actors Guild Award was presented on January 19, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.

• Parasite, a South Korean film, created history by becoming the first foreign-language film to win the SAG award. The film won for the outstanding performance by the cast in a motion picture.

• In Television, Jennifer Aniston won the best actress for her performance in ‘The Morning Show’ and Peter Dinklage won the best actor for his iconic work in ‘Game of Thrones’.

Nobel Peace Prize 2020 awarded to the World Food Programme

• The Nobel Peace Prize 2020 went to the World Food Programme for its work and efforts on combating world hunger.

• The organisation has been especially honoured for its contribution and work to better the conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas. It also acted as a driving force in preventing the use of hunger as a weapon of conflict and war.

• The decision of awarding the World Food Programme was taken by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Oscars 2020 awards: Brad Pitt wins his first award as best supporting actor

• The most prestigious film awards were announced at the Dolby Theatre in the US in February 2020.

• Brad Pitt won his first and highly anticipated Oscar award for the best supporting actor for the film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.

• The best actor award went to Joaquin Pheonix for Joker and best actress to Renee Zellweger for the movie ‘Judy’.

61st Lalit Kala Akademi awards conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind

• 15 artists were conferred with the 61st Lalit Akademi Awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 4, 2020, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi.

• The annual awards aim at recognising the outstanding work done by the individuals in the field of art and they are chosen for the honour by an esteemed panel of jury.

• The seven-member selection jury was nominated by the Akademi comprising critics, eminent artists, and art practitioners all over the country. The awardees were selected for the honour among 283 artworks.

Three photojournalists from Jammu & Kashmir win Pulitzer prize 2020

• Three photojournalists from the UT J&K won Pulitzer Award 2020 in feature photography. Mukhtar Khan, Yasin Dar, and Channi Anand who were honoured with the top honours were working with Associated Press.

• They were awarded for their coverage in the region during the restrictions imposed by the government as a move ending the special status of Jammu & Kashmir.

• The prize is awarded for the achievements in newspaper, magazine, literature, musical composition, and online journalism.

Emmy Awards 2020: Schitt’s Creek sets record for the most wins

• Emmy Awards 2020 were hosted live by Jimmy Kimmel on September 21, 2020, from an empty Los Angeles Staples centre as the nominees of the award tune in from their homes.

• Schitt’s Creek, a popular sitcom, has set a new record as it took the most wins for a single season in a comedy series. It took home 9 Emmys and 7 Primetime awards in the comedy series.

• Zendaya for her performance in Euphoria made history by becoming the youngest winner for best actress in the category of drama series.

Kerala wins UN award on prevention of non-communicable diseases

• Kerala government was honoured with the United Nations Award. The state has been recognised for its contribution towards the non-communicable diseases related SDGs.

• The state has been recognised for the first time for the award. The officials stated that the award is a recognition of the control mechanism in Kerala and its services and treatment.

• The facilities from the hospitals to the basic health public centres at all the levels have also been arranged by the state government.

Nobel Prize 2020: Winners of Physics, Chemistry, Literature, and Economic Sciences

• In the Physics category, the Nobel Prize 2020 is awarded to Roger Penrose, and the other half is jointly awarded to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghenz. The scientists have been awarded for their groundbreaking discoveries about black holes.

• In the Chemistry category, the prize has been jointly awarded to Jennifer A. Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier. They have been honoured for their revolutionary work in the development of a revolutionary tool for genome editing.

• The Nobel Prize in Literature went to the American Poet Louise Gluck. She is awarded for ‘her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal’.

• In Economic Sciences, the prize went to Robert B Wilson and Paul R Milgrom for the improvements to the auction theory and the inventions of the new auction formats.

Delhi Crime from India wins best drama series in International Emmy Awards 2020

• Delhi Crime, Indian web series on Netflix won in the category of best drama series at the 48th International Emmy Awards 2020.

• The awards were held virtually for the first time in its history due to the ongoing pandemic.

• Delhi Crime has become the first Indian web series for winning the prestigious award.

UNESCO adds street food of Singapore to its heritage list

• The Street food of Singapore has been added to the UNESCO heritage list. The award was conferred virtually on December 16, 2020.

• The hawker culture of Singapore refers to the community of vendors who sell and cook meals at the 114 hawker centres across the country.

• The award by UNESCO will also be providing invaluable protection to the vendors after the pandemic.

India is at 131 ranks on the Human Development Index of UN

• India has been ranked at 131 on the UN’s Human Development Index out of 189 countries.

• The Human development index by the UN is a measure of the nation’s education, the standard of living, and health.

• The index for this year was topped by Norway. It was then followed by Ireland, Switzerland, Hongkong, and Iceland.

Orchha, Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh added to UNESCO’s heritage list

• The historical cities of Madhya Pradesh, Orchha, and Gwalior have been added to UNESCO’s world heritage cities list.

• After being included in the list, the team of UNESCO will work further on the beautification of these cities.

• Both cities are known for their history and architecture and attract tourists from all over the world.

Douglas Stuart wins UK Booker Prize 2020 for his novel Shuggie Bain

• Douglas Stuart, a British writer has won Booker Prize 2020 for his debut novel Shuggie Bain.

• The winner was announced on November 19, 2020, at a live-streamed ceremony in London.

• The winner was the only British author who was nominated for the autobiographical novel on the US-dominated list of six finalists of the prize.

India drops down by two places, ranks at 142 at World Press Freedom Index 2020

• Out of 180, India has ranked 142 at the World Press Freedom Index 2020. The report was released in the annual Reporters Without Borders analysis.

• As per the index, no journalists were murdered in India in 2019 while in 2018, the number was 6.

• Reporters without borders is basically a non-profit organisation that works on documenting attacks on journalists all over the world.

