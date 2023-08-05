Chess Puzzles With Answers: Chess is a game of strategy and tactics, and one of the most satisfying things in chess is finding a checkmate in one move. It takes a great deal of skill and knowledge to do this, but it is also a lot of fun.

We challenge you to play 1-move checkmate puzzles. These puzzles are designed to test your chess skills to the limit. They are not easy, but they are definitely possible to solve.

To solve a 1-move checkmate puzzle, you need to find a move that puts your opponent's king in checkmate. This means that the king is in immediate danger of being captured, and there is no way for the opponent to escape.

Some of the chess puzzles are quite straightforward, while others are more difficult. If you are stuck on a puzzle, you can always check the solution to the puzzle at the end of the article. However, it is more satisfying to solve the puzzle yourself.

Chess Puzzle #4: Checkmate In 1 Move, White To Play

There are a number of common patterns that can be used to force checkmate in one move. Once you learn these patterns, you will be able to solve puzzles more quickly.

Think ahead. When you are looking for a checkmate in one move, you need to think about what your opponent's next move will be. If you can predict your opponent's move, you will be able to find a move that puts their king in checkmate.

Don't give up. If you are stuck on a puzzle, don't give up. Keep trying different moves and eventually, you will find the solution.

SHARE the chess checkmate puzzle with chess champions. Challenge your friends and family.

What is the winning move here?

Check below the solution of the chess puzzle!

Chess Puzzles with Answers

Bravo! If you found the winning move of white to checkmate black in 1 move. However, if you are still looking for the answer, we have shared the chess puzzle solution below.

Answer: Move the white queen from c2 to h7 square. Checkmate in 1 move!

Did you enjoy the chess puzzle?

