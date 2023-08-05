Can You Spot The Mistake In These Shoes In 10 Seconds? Even Eagle Eyes Failed This Visual Test!

Do you think you have a sharp eye for detail and a high IQ? If so, then you will love this puzzle! In this simple image of shoes, there is a BIG mistake. Can you spot it?

This puzzle is not as easy as it looks. This is a puzzle for detail-oriented people. Only about 1% of people were able to find the mistake within 10 seconds. So, if you can find it, you are in the elite group of people with a keen eye for detail.

This puzzle is designed to challenge your intelligence. Therefore, don't worry if you can't find the mistake right away. The more you look at it, the more likely you are to find the mistake.

So, take your time, relax, and focus on the details. If you're stuck, you can always scroll down to the end of the article for the answer. But we encourage you to try to find the mistake on your own first.

What are you waiting for? Start looking!

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Find What Is Wrong With This Picture In 10 Seconds!

The picture shows a pair of brown and white shoes on a green background. The laces are tied. The shoes look in good condition. The shoes seem to be made of a variety of materials including leather fabric. The shoes are also stitched nicely too.

But there is a huge mistake in the making of these shoes which makes them useless. Can you tell what is wrong with these shoes within 10 seconds?

The picture is also well-lit, which allows the details of the shoes to be seen clearly.

If you can spot the mistake in this puzzle, you are a detail-oriented person with a high IQ, you have a keen eye for patterns, you are patient and persistent, and you are good at problem-solving.

Did you find out what is the mistake in the picture?

Do not worry! We have provided the answer below.

Find The Error Puzzle Answer

So, what is the mistake? Bravo! You spotted the error in the picture within 10 seconds. However, if you are still looking for the error in this picture of shoes, we have shared the answer below.

Did you enjoy the puzzle?

