GK Questions and Answers on India and its States: Here, we have provided some questions and answers based on India and its states covering major sections like boundaries, coastline, and area.

India is a union of states. There are 28 States and 8 Union Territories in India. Each State/UT of India has a unique demography, history, culture, dress, festivals, language, etc.

1. India is a federal union comprising twenty-eight states and how many union territories?

A. 6

B. 7

C. 8

D. 9

Ans: C

Explanation: Presently, India comprises 28 States and 8 Union Territories. India is a democratic country and came into being on 15 August 1947, upon gaining independence.

2. Which of the following is the capital of Arunachal Pradesh?

A. Itanagar

B. Dispur

C. Imphal

D. Panaji

Ans: A

Explanation: Itanagar is the capital of Arunachal Pradesh and is named after Ita fort which means fort of bricks, build around the 14 century AD.

3. What are the major languages spoken in Andhra Pradesh?

A. Odia and Telugu

B. Telugu and Urdu

C. Telugu and Kannada

D. All of the above languages

Ans: B

Explanation: Major languages spoken in Andhra Pradesh are Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Banjara, and English followed by Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, and Odia.

4. What is the state flower of Haryana?

A. Lotus

B. Rhododendron

C. Golden Shower

D. Not Declared

Ans: A

Explanation: Lotus or Water Lily is the state flower of Haryana. It is an aquatic plant with broad floating green leaves and bright fragrant flowers that grow only in shallow waters.

5. Which of the following states is not located in the North?

A. Jharkhand

B. Jammu and Kashmir

C. Himachal Pradesh

D. Haryana

Ans: A

Explanation: Jharkhand state is not located in the North. It is located in the northeastern part of the country. It is bordered by the states of Bihar to the north, West Bengal to the east, Odisha to the south, Chhattisgarh to the west, and Uttar Pradesh to the northwest. The capital of Jharkhand is Ranchi.

6. In which of the following state, the main language is Khasi?

A. Mizoram

B. Nagaland

C. Meghalaya

D. Tripura

Ans: C

Explanation: Khasi language is primarily spoken in Meghalaya state in India by the Khasi people. It is also spoken by some of the population in Assam and Bangladesh.

7. Which is the largest coffee-producing state of India?

A. Kerala

B. Tamil Nadu

C. Karnataka

D. Arunachal Pradesh

Ans: C

Explanation: Karnataka is the largest Coffee-producing state of India with 70.5% and is followed by Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

8. Which state has the largest area?

A. Maharashtra

B. Madhya Pradesh

C. Uttar Pradesh

D. Rajasthan

Ans: D

Explanation: In terms of area, Rajasthan is the largest state in India which covers 342,239 sq km and as per Census 2011, the total population of the state is about 68548437.

9. Which state has the largest population?

A. Uttar Pradesh

B. Maharastra

C. Bihar

D. Andra Pradesh

Ans: A

Explanation: Uttar Pradesh state has the largest population of more than 166 million. It is followed by Maharashtra and Bihar.

10. In what state is Elephant Falls located?

A. Mizoram

B. Orissa

C. Manipur

D. Meghalaya

Ans: D

Explanation: It is amongst the most popular falls in the Northeast and is located on the outskirts of the capital city of Meghalaya.

What is the Capital of Mizoram?

Aizawl

Jaipur

Gangtok

Khawzawl

Ans. Aizawl

Which state of India celebrates Hunter Holi, an 800-year tradition?

Punjab

Haryana

Delhi

Uttar Pradesh

Ans. Haryana

Which city is known as the “summer capital” of Jammu and Kashmir?

Jammu

Srinagar

Shimla

Anantnag

Ans. Srinagar

Yakshagana is the folk dance of which state?

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Telangana

Ans. Karnataka

What is the staple drink of Goa?

Toddy

Feni

Thandai

Sattu Sharbat

Ans. Feni

