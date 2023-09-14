1000-Years Old Alien Corpses Displayed At Mexico’s Congress, Check Details

During the Mexico congressional hearing on September 13, 2023, two mummified ‘alien corpses’ were displayed by a Mexican journalist and UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan. The two bodies claimed as remains of extra-terrestrial had three fingers on each hand and elongated ET-style heads.

The two alleged ‘alien corpses’ bodies, were displayed by Maussan and live-streamed online in windowed boxes during the hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), the Independent reported.

As per reports, the non-human ‘alien corpses’ have been estimated to be about 1,000 years old, according to carbon dating analysis by Mexico’s National Autonomous University (UNAM).

Two alleged "non-human alien corpses" were unveiled during a public hearing in Mexico's congress yesterday. pic.twitter.com/M8DYB9O23T September 13, 2023

Maussan told the Congress that over 30 per cent of the DNA specimen was ‘unknown’ and X-rays of the bodies showed one body with ‘eggs’ inside, said Maussan during the hearing. The bodies were recovered in Peru near the ancient Nazca Lines in 2017.

“I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world and that all possibilities are open for any scientific institution … to investigate it,” Maussan said.

A couple of the slides shared during the presentation on September 12, 2023 pic.twitter.com/OKndvbKgTF — Kage Spatz (@KageSpatz) September 13, 2023

Ryan Graves, a former US Navy pilot and the Executive Director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, also attended the event. Several videos on “UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena’’ were also showcased during the event.