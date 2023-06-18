21+ Father’s Day Quiz Game Questions and Answers

Father's Day is a special day to celebrate the fathers in our lives. Whether you're a kid, a teenager, an adult, or a grandparent, you can test your knowledge of Father's Day with this quiz game.

You can play this Father's Day Quiz Game by simply answering the questions correctly. You can play by yourself or with friends and family. The person with the most correct answers wins!

Have Fun!

1. When is Father's Day in the United States?

a) Third Sunday in June

b) First Sunday in April

c) Second Sunday in June

Correct Answer: a

2. What is the official flower of Father's Day?

a) Rose

b) Carnation

c) Lily

Correct Answer: b

3. Who was the first president of the United States to have a Father's Day Proclamation?

a) Calvin Coolidge

b) Harry S. Truman

c) Dwight D. Eisenhower

Correct Answer: a

4. What is the most popular Father's Day gift?

a) Tie

b) Tool set

c) Golf clubs

Correct Answer: b

5. What is the name of the holiday that is celebrated in the Middle Ages as a celebration of fatherhood?

a) Father's Day

b) St. Joseph's Day

c) Father's Sunday

Correct Answer: b

6. What country was the first to celebrate Father's Day?

a) Sweden

b) United States

c) United Kingdom

Correct Answer: a

7. What is the name of the man who is credited with starting Father's Day in the United States?

a) Sonora Smart Dodd

b) Calvin Coolidge

c) Richard Wheatley

Correct Answer: a

8. What is the name of the song that is often sung on Father's Day?

a) "Happy Birthday"

b) "My Father's House"

c) "Amazing Grace"

Correct Answer: b

9. What is the name of the cartoon character who is known for his catchphrase "I'm your father!"?

a) Darth Vader

b) Yoda

c) Obi-Wan Kenobi

Correct Answer: a

10. Which country celebrates Father's Day on the 8th of May?

a) South Korea

b) Mongolia

c) Russia

Correct Answer: a

11. What is the colour commonly associated with Father's Day?

a) Blue

b) Red

c) Green

Correct Answer: a

12. What is the name of the annual race that takes place on Father's Day in Indianapolis?

a) Father's Day 500

b) Indy 500

c) Daytona 500

Correct Answer: b

13. What is the name of the famous superhero who is known as "The Man of Steel" and has a father figure named Jonathan Kent?

a) Superman

b) Batman

c) Spider-Man

Correct Answer: a

14. What is the name of the movie starring Will Smith, where he portrays a man who becomes a single father on his own?

a) "The Pursuit of Happyness"

b) "Men in Black"

c) "Hancock"

Correct Answer: a

15. Which musician starred as the father to his real-life daughter in the Disney Channel show “Hannah Montana”?

a) Justin Timberlake

b) Billy Ray Cyrus

c) Lionel Richie

Correct Answer: b

16. What is Santa Claus commonly known as?

a) Kris Kringle

b) Father Christmas

c) All of the above

Correct Answer: b

17. What is the name of Nemo’s dad in the 2003 Disney film “Finding Nemo”?

a) Marlin

b) Gill

c) Dory

Correct Answer: a

18. What is the name of the famous American greeting card company that sells Father's Day cards?

a) Hallmark

b) American Greetings

c) Papyrus

Correct Answer: a

19. Which famous musician released the song "Father and Son" in 1970?

a) Elton John

b) Bob Dylan

c) Cat Stevens

Correct Answer: c

20. Who is the father of evolutionary theory?

a) Charles Darwin

b) Jean-Baptiste Lamarck

c) Gregor Mendel

Correct Answer: a

21. When was Father's Day first celebrated?

a) 1910

b) 1930

c) 1950

Correct Answer: a

22. Who is known as the Father of Europe?

a) Petrarch

b) Charlemagne

c) Erasmus

Correct Answer: b

23. In which country is Father’s Day known as Vatertag?

a) Germany

b) Austria

c) Switzerland

Correct Answer: a

24. Who did Albert Einstein call the ‘father of modern science’?

a) Johannes Kepler

b) Isaac Newton

c) Galileo Galilei

Correct Answer: c

25. Who is the “Founding Father” of the United States?

a) Benjamin Franklin

b) George Washington

c) Thomas Jefferson

Correct Answer: b