Introverts are often misunderstood due to their behaviour which has given rise to several myths about them. Some tend to show introverts in a positive light, while others do so in a negative light. Today we take a look at some of the most common myths about introverts.

Introverted people are more intelligent, anti-social, and shy are some of the prevalent beliefs about introverts in the world. Many such beliefs have been debunked as myths by psychologists. Read on to learn about the 5 most common myths about introverts.

Who is an Introvert?

The dictionary definition of an introvert is a person who has an introspective nature and prefers to spend time alone. One of the most common traits of introverts is that they gain energy through solitude and quiet. Some modern psychologists also define introverts as people on the other end of extraversion, which is the tendency to seek social interaction and attention. Other signs of introversion include:

Need quiet to concentrate

Are self-aware and introspective

Take time making decisions

Feel more comfortable being alone

Don't like to work in groups

Feel tired after being in a crowd

5 Most Common Myths About Introverts Debunked

Introverts are shy

Shyness is a trait that’s often attributed to introverts, but it’s only a common trait, not an exclusive one. It is completely possible to be shy and not be an introvert, or vice versa. Shyness is marked by discomfort when interacting with people. Introverts don’t like to interact, but that doesn’t mean they are afraid of talking or become nervous around people.

Introverts are antisocial

Due to their reserved nature and lack of social skills, introverts are perceived as anti-social by most people. Introverts have trouble maintaining conversations, prefer not to greet others, decline invitations, and speak frankly. This can rub people the wrong way and give the impression that introverts are anti-social.

Introverts are more intelligent

Another common view about introverts is that they are naturally more intelligent than the majority of people. While it portrays introverts in a positive light, unfortunately, the belief that introverts are more intelligent is a myth. The majority of scientists, artists, and super-successful people are introverts, but that doesn’t mean that extroverts or other non-introverts are not intelligent or can’t achieve success.

Introverts Want to be alone

Introverts prefer to be alone, but they don’t need to be alone all the time. An introvert is highly comfortable in his own skin and would rather stay home and daydream than go out to a party. That is introverts’ first instinct. However, introverts love to hang out with their close friends and can even thrive in social gatherings if they’re in the mood.

Introverts can’t be good leaders

Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Albert Einstein, Abraham Lincoln, and Warren Buffet are just a few of the most famous introverts in history. Good leadership has nothing to do with one’s introversion or extroversion. It’s a matter of inspiring other people to achieve their potential. Introverts’ honesty, introspective nature, humility, and ability to listen make them great leaders.

