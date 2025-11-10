7 Personality Traits of People Who Negotiate Like an FBI Agent

After reading the scenarios below, if you find yourself as someone who settles for less because you are too afraid to push too much due to fear of losing out, then the question you should be asking is, "What if you negotiated like an FBI agent?" Scenario 1: You have been offered a position at your dream company. The role matches your skills, the team is aligned, but the salary is 20 per cent below what you are worth. Pushing around can make them retract the offer. Accepting at this rate would mean starting your dream job feeling underpaid. Your next move can make or break your career trajectory and financial future. What do you do? Scenario 2: You find yourself in a conference room with a client who makes up 30 per cent of your company's annual revenue. In the next five minutes, your client could walk away from a contract, citing a cheaper alternative to your service. If they leave, your company's future will be impacted. You have one shot at convincing them of your value without destroying your profit margins. How do you turn it around in your favour?

Scenario 3: A family argument is about to turn ugly. Let's say a dispute over the future of a family-owned business, an inheritance, or a major life decision of yours to move abroad to study is reaching its breaking point. Emotions are running high, and one wrong word could damage the relationships severely. Finding a resolution seems impossible. How will you negotiate your way out of this high-stakes emotional chaos to find a solution that works for everyone? Here we discuss 7 personality traits of people who negotiate like FBI agents. The FBI negotiation tactics come straight from the former FBI hostage negotiator Christopher Voss. If you spot these 7 personality traits in you, then you most likely have the ability to understand emotions (also known as emotional intelligence) and use them to work for you. Can you spot these traits in yourself?

People Who Negotiate Like an FBI Agent Have These 7 Personality Traits!

#1 Mirroring Personality Traits: Attentive, observant, calm, responsive, patient Repeat the last 1-3 key words someone says. Use when the other person is vague or avoiding giving specifics. Why it works: It makes the other person feel heard. They will explain more, giving your more useful information änd details without pressure. How to use: Here is an example. THEM: "This timeline is too tight." YOU: "Too tight?" #2 Label Their Emotions Personality Traits: Empathetic, perceptive, compassionate, emotionally aware, trustworthy Name the feelings and emotions you notice in other person. Use when you sense frustration, resistance, or hidden irritation. Why it works: This makes the other person feel understood and build trust. Also, lowers the tension, shows empathy, and opens the door to dialogue.

How to use: "It seems like you are frustrated with the process." #3 Tactical Empathy Personality Traits: Understanding, genuine, diplomatic, thoughtful, tactful Show you understand their perspective, even if you disagree. This helps to gain trust. Give a voice to their feelings. Use when negotiations hit a deadlock or accusations come your way. Why it works: The other person feels seen and understood. This diffuses aggression, builds trust, and sets the stage for problem-solving. How to use: "I get why that would feel unfair." or "I understand why that upsets you." #4 Get People To Say "No" Instead of "Yes" Personality Traits: Strategic, persuasive, composed, insightful, confident Keep in mind that when the other person feels pushed, they often say "yes" to get you off their backs, not because they agree with you. Use when you need to shift from resistance to constructive dialogue.

Why it works: When the other person feels less pressure with saying "no", they are more likely to express their view and say "yes" later. How to use: Instead of "Are you going to do this project?", say "Have you given up on this project?" #5 Aim for "That's Right!" Not "You Are Right!" Personality Traits: Validating, intuitive, articulate, respectful, analytical Summarise their thoughts and views so well that they say, "That's right." Why it works: This signals true agreement. When you signal that you truly understands the other side, you let the other person feel at ease and be more open to hearing your terms. How to use: "So you have been trying to dix this problem alone, and no one's been supporting you?" #6 Asking 'How?' or 'Why?' Personality Traits: Curious, collaborative, logical, composed, solution-oriented