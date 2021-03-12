Dandi March: 91 years of Salt Satyagraha, it's history, significance and about Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Dandi March: Why in News?

Prime Minister Modi flagged off a commemorative Dandi March on March 12, 2021 as it marked the 75th year of Independence. The PM would inaugurate the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' today. Know all about the event here.

PM Modi flagged off a 24 mile march from the famous Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Gujarat's Navsari district. The march would begin from the resting place of late PM Morarji Desai near the Sabarmati Ashram.

The PM said while inaugurating the ceremony, "At that time, salt was a symbol of India's self-reliance. Along with the values of India, the British also hurt this self-reliance. People of India had to depend on salt coming from England. Gandhiji understood this chronic pain of the country, caught the pulse of the people. And on seeing this movement, became the movement of every Indian, became the resolution of every Indian.”

About Dandi March 1930:

Dandi March is also known as Salt March or the Salt Satyagraha. It was a nonviolent civil disobedience movement led by Mahatma Gandhi on 12th March 1930. The march was against the salt monopoly of the British colonial rulers. The Dandi March was a part of Mahatma Gandhi's non violent protest against the British monopoly on production of salt. The march of Gandhi was started by 78 people for 24 days on March 12 and they reached Dandi on April 5, 1930. After making salt at Dandi, Gandhi headed to Dharasana Salt Works, 40 kilometre south, but was arrested on May 5.

Dandi March 2021: 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'

Gujarat Minister of State for Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities (Independent charge) Ishwarsinh Patel said, "descendants of those who walked the Salt March (in 1930) will be honoured." It is a 25-day march The padayatra would cover 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari Eighty-one people would be participating in the padayatra Several groups will join on the way to Dandi To ensure participation of citizens in Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, a number of programmes would also be organised. The events would be organized at 6 places namely: Porbandar, Rajko, Vadodara, Bardoli, Mandvi, Dandi. Simultaneous programmes to foster patriotism will be held on March 12 at 75 places. These would be where the entourage halt had been taken in 1930. 21 spots have also been chosen for cultural programmes to be held.

Famous Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of Dandi March

The Father of the Nation shared many inspiring words on 12th March 1930. Take a look at a few of his best quotes on the day below.

"A Satyagrahi, whether free or incarcerated, is ever victorious. He is vanquished only when he forsakes truth and non-violence and turns a deaf ear to the inner voice."

"Let there be not a semblance of breach of peace even after all of us have been arrested"

Such words forced many to join him on his way to break salt laws in our country imposed by the British rulers.

