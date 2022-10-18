A Century Old Optical Illusion: Can you help the Snake Charmer find his serpent in 5 Secs?

A Century Old Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are the mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people. It challenges our brain’s way to perceive things. There are several kinds of optical illusion like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Many a times these optical illusions are also a part of psychoanalysis as they provide information on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can perceive things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in a 1920s picture of a snake charmer where his serpent is hiding somewhere inside the image.

A Century Old Optical Illusion: “Find the Snake Charmer’s Serpent”

The above image was designed as a cigarette card from the very early twentieth century. At that time, Cigarette cards were a very fashionable advertising aid right up till the 1950's. This particular card was designed in 1926 for the Major Drapkin cigarette company. In this optical illusion, a snake charmer is playing flute-like instrument to catch his snake. It challenges you to find the snake charmer’s serpent. So, the trickier part in this optical illusion is to spot the snake which is hiding somewhere inside the picture.

Can you spot the Snake Charmer’s hidden Serpent in 5 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image. Try to spot the hidden snake inside the beautiful puzzle card. The snake is surely not inside the basket kept on the floor near the snake charmer. It may appear too tricky to find the snake charmer’s hidden serpent at first. But to locate the snake within the beautiful puzzle card, you need to look at the arms of the Snake Charmer.

You can now see a snake hiding in the left hand of the Snake Charmer. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insights on how our brains works. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Snake Charmer’s serpent e in this optical illusion?

