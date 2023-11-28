Aadhaar Card: How to lock Aadhaar biometrics data and shield your money? Follow these simple steps

However, recent times have seen cases of fraudulent activities related to its use. The Aadhaar Enabled Payment Systems (abbreviated as AEPS) have made it possible for individuals to make use of their identity for easy access to Aadhaar-enabled bank accounts. This helps individuals in basic bank-related activities like checking balances, withdrawing funds, and more. The main purpose was to make banking access easy and convenient for people, however, the fraudulent cases that involve Aadhaar information getting stolen have not only attacked the privacy of individuals but have also led them to become prey to financial losses.

Aadhaar cards have been beneficial for individuals in various aspects, and have provided them with a robust identity.

However, not many know the fact that even if an individual does not make use of the AEPS, there can still be exploitation of the individual's information through which the account can be easily accessed. The need of the hour is to remain alert and cautious of the risks. At such a time, a smart individual would undertake precautionary measures to keep such risks at bay.

The Aadhaar Enabled Payment System is a method designed to make banking-related tasks for individuals user-friendly and help individuals connect with their bank accounts. This proves to be incredibly beneficial for individuals who do not have the right internet connectivity or access to smartphones.

One of such measures would be securing the Aadhaar biometric information.

Aadhaar cardholders can save their biometric information by means of the Aadhar Biometric Locking feature. Biometric information such as facial recognition data, iris scans, fingerprints and more can be safeguarded through this feature, thereby preventing unauthorized access to the bank accounts of people. In India, the AEPS are extensively made to use at Point-of-sale or ATMs with the help of biometrics, and thus, the feature holds great importance.

In order to run the Aadhaar biometric lock, one can make use of the mAadhaar app or access the UIDAI website.

Securing the Aadhaar Biometrics- Step-by-step methods:

In order to secure the Aadhaar biometrics, you will need to follow these easy steps.

Visit the UIDAI website. You can also install the mAadhaar app.

Simply log in to your Aadhaar account. This would require you to put in your Aadhaar number and OTP.

Now, in the "My Aadhaar" section, go to the "Lock/Unlock Biometrics" option.

Add your Aadhaar number and OTP for the purpose of verification.

Hit the "Lock Biometrics" option.

You will receive a confirmation message in order to confirm the biometric lock.

Once all the steps are done, you can take a sigh of relief as your Aadhaar biometrics will be locked securely.

It is important to note that when the biometrics are locked, one cannot use them for Aadhaar authentication unless they are unlocked, but that too can be done through the same procedures.

To unlock the Aadhaar biometrics, follow the easy steps above again and hit on the "Unlock Biometrics" option.

The need to secure Aadhaar biometrics data- a takeaway

A case in Karnataka has come up where scammers exploited the biometric data of a woman, which led to the woman a loss of 20,000 rupees. This is just one of the many such cases coming up.

It is important to realize that securing the Aadhar biometrics will not affect the ability to use the Aadhaar for multiple tasks, such as identity verification.

Plus, the various benefits one gets for securing the Aadhaar biometrics cannot be ignored.

First things first, securing the Aadhaar biometrics saves the finances of individuals from potential scams related to AEPS.

Next, it protects your identity from fraud and scams. This offers the peace of mind you need with regard to your finances and identity.

Not to miss, the simple act of securing the Aadhaar biometrics can give you the much-needed assurance that your biometric information is protected and safe.

Are there any other ways that can help you protect yourself from AEPS scams? Definitely.

While securing the Aadhaar biometrics is the most basic act of protection you can do, exercising caution while withdrawing cash can prove to be a basic yet very judicious act. Additionally, it is always advised to refrain from sharing your Aadhaar card or Aadhaar number with people.

In order to protect oneself from scams and frauds, one can choose to keep the Aadhaar biometrics locked and unlock them only when it is needed.

Finally, what can save you from such scams is getting to know such scams. Yes, it is difficult to fool an informed mind. Staying informed about such scams and how these are being executed throughout the country can help you stay alert and save yourself from one.

