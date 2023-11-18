Adam Zampa Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries, Wickets, Catches in All Format

Adam Zampa Stats 2023: Boasting youthful charm and a strikingly similar bowling style to Shane Warne, a teenage Adam Zampa instantly evoked comparisons. Employing a classic technique of propelling the ball above eye level coupled with cunning deception, Zampa made a splash on the cricket scene during Australian U19's triumphant 2010 World Cup campaign, catching the attention of scouts and pundits who noted the uncanny resemblance in his action.
Securing a state contract in 2012, Zampa marked his first-class debut for New South Wales in the 2012/13 Sheffield Shield. Transitioning to South Australia in the subsequent season, he consistently delivered commendable performances in the Sheffield Shield. Upon his move, Zampa engaged with Johan Botha, the then-captain of South Australia, undergoing training at the Australian Center of Excellence before seamlessly integrating into the squad for the ensuing summer.
Adam Zampa Stats and Key Achievements
Most consecutive four-wickets-in-an-innings and they came in this years ICC World Cup 2023 this year:
|
Career statistics
|
Competition
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
FC
|
LA
|
Matches
|
93
|
73
|
40
|
138
|
Runs scored
|
285
|
48
|
1,221
|
797
|
Batting average
|
9.5
|
6
|
22.2
|
14.49
|
100s/50s
|
0/0
|
0/0
|
0/6
|
0/3
|
Top score
|
36
|
13*
|
74
|
66
|
Balls bowled
|
4,890
|
1,565
|
8,015
|
7,409
|
Wickets
|
162
|
82
|
111
|
233
|
Bowling average
|
27.83
|
22.23
|
46.98
|
28.63
|
5 wickets in innings
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
10 wickets in match
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Best bowling
|
5/35
|
5/19
|
6/62
|
5/35
|
Catches/stumpings
|
17/–
|
10/—
|
9/–
|
27/–
Adam Zampa ODI World Cup Stats 2023
Despite a lacklustre start against India in the World Cup, Zampa has not only revitalized his form but has also been instrumental in propelling Australia to success in the tournament. Currently, he stands second in the list of top wicket-takers:
|
Match
|
Batting
|
Bowling
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Balls Faced
|
S/R
|
4s
|
6s
|
No
|
Wickets
|
BB
|
RC
|
ER
|
Mds
|
Wds
|
Nb
|
4s
|
6s
|
C&B
|
IND vs AUS 5th Match
|
1
|
6
|
20
|
30
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
48
|
53
|
6.63
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
AUS vs SA 10th Match
|
1
|
11
|
16
|
68.75
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
60
|
70
|
7
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
AUS vs SL 14th Match
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
48
|
47
|
5.88
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
AUS vs PAK 18th Match
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
200
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
60
|
53
|
5.3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
AUS vs NED 24th Match
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
18
|
8
|
2.67
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
AUS vs NZ 27th Match
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
50
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
60
|
74
|
7.4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
ENG vs AUS 36th Match
|
1
|
29
|
10
|
152.63
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
60
|
21
|
2.1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
AUS vs AFG 39th Match
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
60
|
58
|
5.8
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
AUS vs BAN 43rd Match
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
58
|
30
|
3.1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
SA vs AUS, 2nd Semi-Final
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
48
|
55
|
7.86
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
0
Adam Zampa's Total Wickets
Adam Zampa has participated in a total of 96 matches, accumulating a noteworthy 164 wickets. His bowling prowess is evident in an impressive average of 28.03, conceding a mere 5.53 runs per over. Notably, Zampa's standout performance includes an outstanding individual figure of 5 for 35.
Turning attention to his Twenty20 (T20) career, Zampa boasts 73 matches under his belt, amassing 82 wickets with a striking average of 22.23. While conceding approximately 6.99 runs per over, he has showcased his skill with a best individual figure of 5 for 19.
|
MAT
|
Wkts
|
AVG
|
ECON
|
Best
|
5w
|
10w
|
WC 2023
|
10
|
22
|
21.41
|
5.48
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
ODI
|
96
|
164
|
28.03
|
5.53
|
35/5
|
1
|
0
|
T20
|
73
|
82
|
22.23
|
6.99
|
19/5
|
1
|
0
In the ICC ODI bowling rankings, Zampa commands the third position with a formidable total of 695 points, attesting to his consistent excellence in the ODI format. Simultaneously, in the ICC T20 bowling rankings, He secured the seventh position, amassing a total of 657 points, further solidifying his stature as a top-tier bowler in the T20 arena.
Adam Zampa Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match, Australia - A Level)
Even though Zampa is primarily a bowler, he surprisingly has a total of 9 fifties in his first class and List-A career:
|
FORMAT
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
NO
|
SR
|
50s
|
4s
|
6s
|
Ct
|
St
|
ODIs
|
95
|
47
|
17
|
65.66
|
0
|
26
|
1
|
17
|
0
|
T20Is
|
73
|
16
|
8
|
82.75
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
10
|
0
|
FC
|
40
|
64
|
9
|
72.03
|
6
|
136
|
15
|
9
|
0
|
List A
|
140
|
81
|
26
|
88.26
|
3
|
81
|
18
|
27
|
0
|
T20s
|
242
|
75
|
32
|
84.73
|
0
|
22
|
3
|
32
|
0
Adam Zampa Number of Catches in All Format
|
Format
|
Mat
|
Catches
|
ODIs
|
95
|
17
|
T20Is
|
73
|
10
Despite achieving considerable success in shorter formats of cricket, Zampa faced a notable challenge in breaking into Australia's Test side. His attempts to showcase exceptional form in the Sheffield Shield were thwarted by South Australia's formidable pace attack, spearheaded by Chadd Sayers and Kane Richardson, who monopolized the wickets, leaving limited opportunities for Zampa to make a distinct mark.