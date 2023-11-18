Adam Zampa Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries, Wickets, Catches in All Format

Adam Zampa Stats 2023: Boasting youthful charm and a strikingly similar bowling style to Shane Warne, a teenage Adam Zampa instantly evoked comparisons. Employing a classic technique of propelling the ball above eye level coupled with cunning deception, Zampa made a splash on the cricket scene during Australian U19's triumphant 2010 World Cup campaign, catching the attention of scouts and pundits who noted the uncanny resemblance in his action.

Securing a state contract in 2012, Zampa marked his first-class debut for New South Wales in the 2012/13 Sheffield Shield. Transitioning to South Australia in the subsequent season, he consistently delivered commendable performances in the Sheffield Shield. Upon his move, Zampa engaged with Johan Botha, the then-captain of South Australia, undergoing training at the Australian Center of Excellence before seamlessly integrating into the squad for the ensuing summer. Adam Zampa Stats and Key Achievements Most consecutive four-wickets-in-an-innings and they came in this years ICC World Cup 2023 this year:

Career statistics Competition ODI T20I FC LA Matches 93 73 40 138 Runs scored 285 48 1,221 797 Batting average 9.5 6 22.2 14.49 100s/50s 0/0 0/0 0/6 0/3 Top score 36 13* 74 66 Balls bowled 4,890 1,565 8,015 7,409 Wickets 162 82 111 233 Bowling average 27.83 22.23 46.98 28.63 5 wickets in innings 1 1 2 1 10 wickets in match 0 0 1 0 Best bowling 5/35 5/19 6/62 5/35 Catches/stumpings 17/– 10/— 9/– 27/– Adam Zampa ODI World Cup Stats 2023 Despite a lacklustre start against India in the World Cup, Zampa has not only revitalized his form but has also been instrumental in propelling Australia to success in the tournament. Currently, he stands second in the list of top wicket-takers: Match Batting Bowling Innings Runs Balls Faced S/R 4s 6s No Wickets BB RC ER Mds Wds Nb 4s 6s C&B IND vs AUS 5th Match 1 6 20 30 0 0 0 0 48 53 6.63 0 0 0 4 0 0 AUS vs SA 10th Match 1 11 16 68.75 1 0 1 1 60 70 7 0 1 0 9 0 0 AUS vs SL 14th Match 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 48 47 5.88 1 2 0 5 1 0 AUS vs PAK 18th Match 1 2 1 200 0 0 1 4 60 53 5.3 0 1 0 3 1 0 AUS vs NED 24th Match 1 1 1 100 0 0 0 4 18 8 2.67 0 0 0 0 0 1 AUS vs NZ 27th Match 1 1 2 50 0 0 0 3 60 74 7.4 0 0 0 6 3 0 ENG vs AUS 36th Match 1 29 10 152.63 4 0 2 3 60 21 2.1 0 2 0 0 0 3 AUS vs AFG 39th Match 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 60 58 5.8 0 1 0 2 2 0 AUS vs BAN 43rd Match 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 58 30 3.1 0 0 0 2 1 1 SA vs AUS, 2nd Semi-Final 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 48 55 7.86 0 0 0 1 6 0 Adam Zampa's Total Wickets Adam Zampa has participated in a total of 96 matches, accumulating a noteworthy 164 wickets. His bowling prowess is evident in an impressive average of 28.03, conceding a mere 5.53 runs per over. Notably, Zampa's standout performance includes an outstanding individual figure of 5 for 35.

Turning attention to his Twenty20 (T20) career, Zampa boasts 73 matches under his belt, amassing 82 wickets with a striking average of 22.23. While conceding approximately 6.99 runs per over, he has showcased his skill with a best individual figure of 5 for 19. MAT Wkts AVG ECON Best 5w 10w WC 2023 10 22 21.41 5.48 - 0 0 ODI 96 164 28.03 5.53 35/5 1 0 T20 73 82 22.23 6.99 19/5 1 0 In the ICC ODI bowling rankings, Zampa commands the third position with a formidable total of 695 points, attesting to his consistent excellence in the ODI format. Simultaneously, in the ICC T20 bowling rankings, He secured the seventh position, amassing a total of 657 points, further solidifying his stature as a top-tier bowler in the T20 arena.