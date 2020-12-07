What is Agra Metro Project?

On 7 December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the phase one of the constructions of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing at 12:00 noon.

At 12 noon tomorrow, 7th December, construction work of the Agra Metro Project will commence. This project is spread across two corridors and will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Agra as well as benefit tourists who visit this vibrant city. https://t.co/ifMl23WqVY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2020

The event which is scheduled at 15 Battalion PAC parade ground in Uttar Pradesh's Agra will also be attended by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri; Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, along with other dignitaries.

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has set the target to complete the first phase of the Project by December 2022.

Photo: Inauguration of Agra Metro Project

On 8 March 2019, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Agra Metro project along with the initiation of commercial operations of Lucknow Metro on the entire 23 km long North-South corridor from ‘Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport to Munshipulia’.

About Agra Metro Project

1- Length of the Project: The Agra Metro Project has two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km.

2- Corridors: The length of the first corridor from Sikandra to Taj East Gate is14.00 km, which is partly elevated and partly underground and comprises 13 Stations (6-Elevated and 7-Underground). The length of the second corridor from Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar is 15.40 km, comprising 14 stations (all elevated).

3- Areas connected: The project will connect major tourists destinations (Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and so forth) along with railway stations and bus stands.

4- Benefits of the project:

(a) It will ease the movement of around 26 lakh population of the historic city of Agra. This will also strengthen the city's transport system.

(b) The hassle-free connectivity will also aid more than 60 lakh tourists who visit Agra every year, thereby promoting tourism.

(c) With this project, the historic city of Agra will get an environment-friendly Mass Rapid Transit System.

5- Cost: The estimated cost of the Agra Metro Project is Rs. 8,379.62 crores.

6- Time: The projected time for the Agra Metro Project is 5 years.

