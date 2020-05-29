Ajit Jogi Biography: Age, Early Life, Family, Education, Political Journey, Books, Awards and Achievements

Ajit Jogi was an Indian politician and a member of Indian National Congress (INC) party till 2016. He was a gold medalist in Mechanical Engineering. Mostly, he was associated with the welfare and development of the backward and weaker sections of the society, including the minorities, the backward classes, the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, the leprosy patients, and the handicapped.

Ajit Jogi: Early Life, Family and Education

He was born on 26 April, 1946 in a village Pendra Road of Bilaspur District in Madhya Pradesh, India. His father name was Shri Kashi Prasad Jogi. On 8 October, 1975, he married Dr. Renu Jogi and both have a daughter and a son namely Anusha Jogi and Amit Jogi.

He studied Mechanical Engineering from the Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal and earned University's gold medal in 1968. He also studied L.L.B. from Delhi University and V.U. (G.M) from Vikram University, Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. He worked as a lecturer at the Government Engineering College, Raipur from 1967 to 1968. He got selected for the Indian Administrative Services and Indian Police Services. By profession, he was an educationist, a teacher, civil servant, social and political worker.

Ajit Jogi: Hobbies

His hobbies and favourite pastime were reading, writing, and hunting which is now banned in India. He also liked swimming, gliding, trekking, horse riding and yoga. He had also written several articles on public administration, poems and stories that were published in newspapers like the Indian Express, The Times of India and The Hindustan Times.

Ajit Jogi: Political Journey

- During 1986-87, he was a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

- From 1986-98, he was a member of Rajya Sabha and remained for two terms.

- From 1987-89, he became General- Secretary of Pradesh Congress Committee, Madhya Pradesh.

- He was a member of Committee on Public Undertakings.

- A Member of Committee on Industries.

- A Member of Committee on Railways.

- A Chairman of State SC and ST Commission (Madhya Pradesh).

- In 1989, he was a Central Observer, Congress Party for elections to Lok Sabha from constituencies in Manipur State.

- In 1995, he was a Central Observer, Congress Party Sikkim Assembly Elections.

- In 1995-96, he became the Chairman, Committee on Science and Technology, and Environment and Forests.

- In 1996, he was a member, Core Group, A. I.C .C. Parliamentary Elections (Lok Sabha)

- In 1996-99, he was an Executive Committee Member, Congress Party in Parliament

- In 1997, he was an Observer, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Elections Member, A.I.C.C and

Member, Committee on Transport and Tourism

Member, Committee on Rural and Urban Development

Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Coal

Member, Public Accounts Committee

Member, Consultative Committee Ministry of Energy

Convenor, Sub-Committee on Indirect Taxes

Member, Panel of Vice-Chairperson, Rajya Sabha

- From 1997-99, he was a Chief Spokesman of Congress Parliamentary Party.

- From 1997-2000, he was a Chief Spokesman of AICC

- In 1998, he was elected to 12th Lok Sabha.

- In October 2000, he became Chairman of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other Backward Classes Department, AICC.

- From 1998-2000, he was a Working President, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee in charge of Chhattisgarh and Chairman of Central Election Committee Arunachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election.

- From 1998-2000, he became Secretary, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other Backward Classes Department, AICC

- In 2000-01, he was an Acting President of Congress Committee Chhattisgarh Pradesh

- In 2000-03, he was a Member of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly and became the first Chief Minister of the state.

- In August 2006, he was a Member of Home Affairs Committee.

- In August 2007, he was a Member of Home Affairs Committee.

- In 2008, he was a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Chhattisgarh, representing the Marwahi constituency.

Ajit Jogi: Some Activities and Achievements

- He was the President of the Students' Union at Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal in 1967.

- He was a President of the Student Body of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy of Administration in Mussoorie during 1970 to 1971.

- He was also associated with several organisations organizations related with environment protection; development of tribal and folk art and culture; and youth education, welfare and employment.

- He worked for environment protection, tribal and folk art and culture of India; youth welfare, education and employment.

- In recognition of his services and as a social activist several villages irrigation tanks, roads and urban localities in Sidhi, Shahdol, Raipur, Indore, etc. have been named after him. He also worked for all round development of Chhattisgarh as a Chief Minister.

- He holds membership in:

India International Centre, New Delhi

India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

President of the Residency Club in Indore

From 1971 to 1973, Madhya Pradesh Badminton Association

From 1981 to 1984, Madhya Pradesh Boat and Gliding Club

From 1987 to 1990, J. F. Cricket Club, Indore

In 1996, for the 50th Anniversary Celebrations, Indian Delegation to the United Nations, New York

In 1996, Indian Delegation to the Centennial Olympic Games, Atlanta.

Indian Delegation to 98th I.P.U. The conference, Cairo, 1997

From 1968 to 1970, Indian Police Service (Officer), Madhya Pradesh

From 1970 to 1986, Indian Administrative Service (Collector and District Magistrate, Sidhi, Shahdol, Raipur and Indore districts of Madhya Pradesh

From 1992 to 1994, Indo-US Sub-Commission on Education and Culture

Panchayati Raj Implementation Committee of the AICC

From 1998 to 1999, Court of Jawaharlal Nehru University

- From 1988 to 1990, he was a Chairman of the State Government Minor Forest Produce Committee.

- He was also the Governing Bodies Member namely:

Council of Indian Institute of Technology

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

Education Consultancy of India Limited

Lawrence Schools, Sanawar and Lovedale

St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi

Christian Medical College, Ludhiana

- In 1989, he spread general awareness and mobilise support for the Congress Party by Padyatra covering 1,500 km in the eastern tribal belt of Madhya Pradesh.

- To stop the entry of MNCs in the Diamond Mining Sector and awareness among the tribes, he also organised Padyatra in the diamond belt from Manipur to Deobhag in the Raipur District, covering 185 km in January 1997.

- From 1974 to 1986, he also holds the All India record of the longest-serving Collector/District Magistrate for 12 years at the districts of Shahdol, Sidhi, Indore and Raipur of Madhya Pradesh.

Ajit Jogi: Books Published

- The Role of District Collector

- Administration of Peripheral Areas

- Phoolkunwar (collection of short stories)

- Drishtikon

- Sadi ke is mod par (an anthology of weekly columns written at the fin de siecle);

-Mor madar ke thaap - a compilation of poems (Rajkamal Publication)

Ajit Jogi: Award

In 1984, conferred “Most Outstanding Man” of the State Award by Giants’ International.

Ajit Jogi worked towards the weaker section of the society, mainly Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, minorities and backward classes. Not only this but also helped physically challenged and leprosy patients, etc.

