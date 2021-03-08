All about DRDO Skill Development Centre for Fire Safety Training

Rajnath Singh recently inaugurated Skill Development Centre (SDC) for Fire Safety Training of DRDO at Pilkhuwa in the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The facility would be utilised for imparting fire prevention and fire-fighting training to the Fire Service personnel of Indian Armed Forces, DRDO, Ordnance Factories, Coast Guard and defence undertakings.

The SDC DRDO facility would be helpful in developing trained human resources along with fire safety technology and products that can be used to save life and assets.

The facility has been created by the adoption of state of the art technology which involved various simulation systems validating fireside at a sensible scale.

It has been specially designed to meet the challenges and enhance the skills of Defence Fire Service Personnel and Combatants from the armed forces.

SDC has four bays with fire-fighting and rescue appliances.

The appliances include hydraulic platform, air crash fire tender and emergency rescue tender.

These would be used for imparting practical/hands-on training.

They would also provide for important life-saving personal protective equipment for the fire fighters.

The Centre has a Fire Drill Tower.

It also has an emergency escape chute that is to be used for simulation of fire in high rise buildings, Breathing Apparatus Training Facility, a Model Fire Station that has specialised fire-fighting and rescue appliances, LPG Petroleum Tank Farm Simulator, Fire Suit Test and Evaluation facility, a Hostel and Transit Facility and Administrative and Training Facility.

The SDC is to be managed and maintained by CFEES. It is the organization that carries out safety audits, training activities and R&D activities in the area of fire, explosive & environment safety.