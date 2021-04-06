World's First Ship Tunnel in Norway: Facts and details about the Stad tunnel explained
All about the world's first Ship Tunnel in Norway or the Stad Ship Tunnel has been discussed in the article below. The ship tunnel is one of its kind, unique tunnels in the world
Ship Tunnel
World's First Ship Tunnel in Norway : Why in News?
Norway would be building the world's first ship tunnel after decades of planning now. The construction would begin in 2022 as Norwegian Coastal Administration has received the approval to move forward with the project most recently.
World's first ship tunnel: About
- The ship tunnel was earlier announced by the Coastal Administration of Norway but the construction would begin now.
- It is a 1.06 mile long and 118 feet wide tunnel
- It would pass through the mountainous Stadhavet Peninsula in Northwestern Norway.
- The ship tunnels cost would be around 2.8 billion Norweigian Kroner or 330 million dollars.
- Once the project commences, it would take 3-4 years to complete.
- The depth of the water in the tunnel would be across 12 metres.
Significance of the ship tunnel:
- The ships that navigate the surroundings of Stadhavet are most often impacted by rough tides and mostly bad weather conditions. The tunnel would be a boon for them.
- The coastline of the peninsula is a stormy area with various hurricanes hitting every now and then with many strange currents present in the coast too.
- Various ships have to wait for days in the nearest harbor for conditions to improve
- It is however said that inside the tunnel weather and tide would not impact the transit of the ships.
- Making ships journeys safer and smoother could lead to a high speed ferry service and also strengthen the area's industrial and commercial activities.
- Currently, an estimated 20% of ships are delayed at Stad due to sea conditions and many of Norway's goods transport used to take place over land as the risks associated with sailing around the peninsula were high.
- This route would be helpful for the business of the country.
Facts about the Ship Tunnel:
- This tunnel can house bi ships unlike any other tunnel in the world. No other underpass has been built to serve large ships.
- The tunnel entry would be controlled by traffic light system
- The burrowing would be taking place through underground drilling rigs and pallet rigs
- Building the tunnel will likely involve removing some buildings and roughly three million cubic metres of rock
- This is the world’s first ship tunnel and is highly anticipated.
