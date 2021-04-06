World's First Ship Tunnel in Norway: Facts and details about the Stad tunnel explained

Norway would be building the world's first ship tunnel after decades of planning now. The construction would begin in 2022 as Norwegian Coastal Administration has received the approval to move forward with the project most recently.

The depth of the water in the tunnel would be across 12 metres.

Once the project commences, it would take 3-4 years to complete.

The ship tunnels cost would be around 2.8 billion Norweigian Kroner or 330 million dollars.

It would pass through the mountainous Stadhavet Peninsula in Northwestern Norway.

The ship tunnel was earlier announced by the Coastal Administration of Norway but the construction would begin now.

The ships that navigate the surroundings of Stadhavet are most often impacted by rough tides and mostly bad weather conditions. The tunnel would be a boon for them.

The coastline of the peninsula is a stormy area with various hurricanes hitting every now and then with many strange currents present in the coast too.

Various ships have to wait for days in the nearest harbor for conditions to improve

It is however said that inside the tunnel weather and tide would not impact the transit of the ships.

Making ships journeys safer and smoother could lead to a high speed ferry service and also strengthen the area's industrial and commercial activities.

Currently, an estimated 20% of ships are delayed at Stad due to sea conditions and many of Norway's goods transport used to take place over land as the risks associated with sailing around the peninsula were high.