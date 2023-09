All Longest, Largest, Biggest, and Tallest Things in India Till 2023

India, a nation celebrated for its diversity and resplendent cultural heritage, also stands as a testament to human achievement in various fields. As we step into the year 2023, it's an opportune moment to explore some of the most remarkable superlatives that define this captivating land.

ALSO READ| List of World’s Largest Machines Ever Built

List of Longest, Largest, Biggest, and Tallest Things in India Till 2023

Here is the complete list of the largest, longest, tallest, and biggest things in India till 2023:

Type Name Metrics Biggest Cave temple in India Kailasa Temple (Cave 16), Ellora Caves 1.2 mi (2 KM) Biggest Mosque in India Taj-ul-Masajid, Bhopal 23,000 Largest Cricket Stadium in India Narendra Modi Stadium or Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium 63 acre Largest Floating Solar Power Plant in India Ramagundam in Telangana Over 500 acres The Densest Populated State in India Delhi 11,297/km2 (29,260/sq mi) The Densest Populated Union Territory in India Delhi 11,297/km2 (29,260/sq mi) Fastest (operating) Train in India Gatimaan Express between Delhi and Agra Certain Sections Reach 160 km/h (99 mph) Highest Airport in India Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh 3,256 m (10,682 ft) Highest Award in India Bharat Ratna - Highest Battlefield in India Siachen Glacier 6,000 metres (20,000 ft) Highest Dam in India Tehri Dam 260.5 metres Highest Gallantry Award in India Param Vir Chakra - Highest Gateway of India Buland Darwaza at Fatehpur Sikri 54 m high and 35 meters wide Highest Lake in India Deo Tal Lake 5,425 m (17,800 ft) Highest Peak in India Kanchenjunga 8,586 Highest Railway Station in India Ghum Railway Station 2,258 metres (7,407 ft) Highest Rainfall (State in India) Mawsynram (Meghalaya) 11,873 mm (467 in) of rain per annum Highest Motorable Road in India Umling La in Ladakh 19,024 ft Highest Tower in India Fateh Burj 99.9744mt (328 ft) Highest Waterfall in India Kunchikal Falls 455 meters (1493 ft) Longest Cave in India Krem Liat Prah, Meghalaya 30,957 metres (101,565 ft) Biggest Cathedral in India Medak Cathedral under the Church of South India 100 ft (30 m) wide and 200 ft (61 m) Largest Delta Sundarban Delta about 40,000 sq km Largest Desert in India Thar Desert 77,000 square miles Largest District in India Kachchh district, gujrat 45,674 sq. km Largest Dome in India Gol Gumbaz at Bijapur 51 meters in height, external diameter of 44 meters Largest Fresh Water Lake in India Wular Lake 189 km² Largest Gurudwara in India Golden Temple 100 acres Longest Lake in India Vembanad Lake, Kerala Maximum length of 96.5 km. Largest Lake in India Chilika Lake, Odisha 230 square kilometers Biggest Man-made Lake in India Govind Ballabh Pant Sagar, the reservoir of Rihand Dam 130 square kilometres Largest Museum in India India Museum at Kolkata - Largest Planetarium in India Birla Planetarium, Kolkata 23.0m dome and 570 seats Largest Populated City in India Mumbai 12.7 million Largest Port Jawaharlal Nehru port, Mumbai 2,000 m Largest Public Sector Bank State Bank of India 23% market share by assets and a 25% share of the total loan and deposits market. Largest River Island Majuli 352 square kilometres (136 square miles) Largest River without Delta Narmada 815.2 miles Largest State by Population Uttar Pradesh est. 23.79 crores in 2019 Largest State by Area Rajasthan 342,239 sq. km Largest Zoo Arignar Anna Zoological Park, 1490 acer Longest Beach in India Marina Beach 12 kilometers Longest Canal in India Indira Gandhi Canal 1095 km in length Longest Cantilever Span Bridge Howrah Bridge 457.2 m Span Longest Dam (Earthen) Hirakund Dam 25.79 km long Longest Electrified Railway Tunnel Between Cherlopali and Rapuru Railway Station 6.6km Longest Highway NH-44- National Highway 44 4,112 km long Longest Railway Platform Hubli Junction railway station, Karnataka 1,507.46 m Longest Railway Route From Assam to Kanyakumari 4,218.6 km. Longest River Bridge Dhola-Sadiya Bridge 9.15 km Longest River in India The Ganges 2,525 km long Longest Tributary river of India Yamuna 1,376 kilometers (855 miles) Longest Tunnel in India Syama Prasad Mookerjee Road Tunnel 9.34 km long Oldest Church in India St. Thomas Syro-Malabar Church Established in 52 AD Largest Area under Forest Cover (State) in India Madhya Pradesh 85.41% forest cover State with the longest coastline in South India Andhra Pradesh 972 km long State with the longest coastline in India Gujarat 1600 km Tallest Statue in India Statue of Unity 597 feet (182 meters)

ALSO READ|

Top 10 Largest Cities in the US

Top 10 Countries With Most Number of Airports