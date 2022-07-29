Anahat Singh: India’s youngest athlete at Commonwealth Games 2022

Anahat Singh: A 205-member Indian contingent has arrived in Birmingham, United Kingdom to begin their pursuit of medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022. While the likes of Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindh, Mirabai Chanu, the women’s cricket team, etc. will be the biggest medal hopefuls, the eyes will be on 14-year-old Anahat Singh who will look to weave her magic in the multi-sport event.

Anahat Singh is a Grade 9 student who plays squash and when it comes to the Indian contingent at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Anahat will be the youngest participant in this edition. The 14-year-old squash player earned her ticket to Birmingham by impressing in the national selection trials.

Commonwealth Games 2022 will see Anahat Singh making her senior debut, having not played at this level ever before even in the National circuit.

Know more about Anahat Singh, India’s youngest athlete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and her incredible journey as a squash player at the young age of 14.

Who is Anahat Singh?

Anahat Singh had first taken up badminton at the young age of 6 years and used to play with her sister Amira. Two years later, Anahat Singh developed an affection for squash, a sport that her sister was already playing at Siri Fort in New Delhi. The game started as fun for Anahat, however, her exemplary performances inspired her to pursue the sport professionally.

Anahat ahead of the start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games said that she was worried about being in the camp with such experienced players at first, however, they were really sweet and helpful, and they helped her fit right in.

The talented teenager also likes to paint, and play piano during her free time, however, as far as sporting interests are concerned, she does not watch anything else but a squash.

Anahat Singh: Records and Achievements

As far as Anahat Singh’s career is concerned, he has won 46 National Circuit titles, two national championships, and eight international titles in less than six years. Anahat Singh is also the first Indian sportswoman to win British Junior Squash Open (2019) and US Junior Squash Open (2021).

Anahat Singh at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Anahat Singh’s meteoric rise continued in the year 2022 as well as with the U-15 title at the Asian Junior Championships in Pattaya. This was followed by the German and Dutch Open Titles soon after it placing her as the No. 1 in Asia and Europe in the girls’ U-13 category and No. 4 in the U-15 category.

On the possibility of Anahat Singh winning a medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, SRFI general secretary Cyrus Poncha urged caution on medal expectations and said Anahat is one for the future.

Anahat Singh, who will also be competing in women’s doubles with Sunayna in Birmingham, will have to leave for France immediately after the Commonwealth Games 2022 to partake in the World Junior Championships from August 9, 2022.

The 2022 Commonwealth games is an international multi-sport event for the member of the Commonwealth nations that is taking place in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, 2022.

Commonwealth Games were first held in 1930, and with the exception of 1942 and 1946, have successively run every four years since. As time progressed, the Commonwealth Games 2022 evolved adding the Commonwealth Paraplegic Games for athletes with a disability and the Commonwealth Youth Games for athletes aged between 14 to 18 years of age.

