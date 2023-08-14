What is the High Risk Warning Issued by the Centre For Android Users?

The Centre for Indian Cyber Security (CERT-In) has issued a high-risk warning for Android users. The warning is in regard to multiple vulnerabilities that have been found in the Android operating system.

These vulnerabilities could be exploited by attackers to gain control of an Android device, steal sensitive information, or cause denial of service attacks. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released a list of 40 common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) on their website.

The vulnerabilities affect Android versions 10 to 13, including the latest version, Android 13. CERT-In has advised Android users to update their devices to the latest security patch as soon as possible to protect themselves from these vulnerabilities.

Here are some of the specific vulnerabilities that have been found:

A vulnerability in the Framework component could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code on an affected device.

A vulnerability in the Media Framework component could allow an attacker to gain unauthorized access to sensitive information on an affected device.

A vulnerability in the System component could allow an attacker to cause a denial of service attack on an affected device.

CERT-In has also advised Android users to be careful about what apps they install on their devices. Only install apps from trusted sources and be sure to read the app permissions before installing.

If you are an Android user, it is important to take steps to protect yourself from these vulnerabilities. Update your device to the latest security patch as soon as possible and be careful about what apps you install. By taking these steps, you can help to keep your device safe from attack.

Here are some additional tips for staying safe on Android:

Use a strong password and enable two-factor authentication for your Google account.

Be careful about what websites you visit and what links you click on.

Install a security app on your device to scan for malware and other threats.

Keep your apps up to date.

Back up your data regularly.

By following these tips, you can help to protect yourself from cyber attacks on your Android device.