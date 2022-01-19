Who is Aparna Yadav and why did she join BJP?

Aparana Yadav joins BJP: In a big blow to the Samajwadi Party just ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, Aparna Yadav joined BJP in the presence of Deputy CM of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya and its state chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, "I have always been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I now want to try and do better for the country. I have always been very impressed by the schemes of the BJP and I will do my best in the party."

"I want to welcome her and say that Akhilesh Yadav is unsuccessful in his family as well as politics," said Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh.

Who is Aparna Yadav?

Aparna Yadav is the daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh and is the wife of Akhilesh Yadav's half brother, Prateek Yadav. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and have a daughter.

She is the daughter of Arvind Singh Bisht and Ambi Bisht. Her father is a journalist who currently serves as the U.P. State Information Commissioner while her mother is an official of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

Aparna Yadav is an alumna of the University of Manchester and holds an M.A. degree in International Relations and Politics. She also holds a degree in singing from Bhatkhande Music Institute, Lucknow.

She is a social worker who runs a 'B Aware' NGO for the welfare of animals. She also works for the rights and empowerment of women in society.

She unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Assembly elections from Lucknow Cantonment seat and lost to BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who had quit the Congress then to join the BJP.



She has in the past praised several initiatives undertaken by the BJP including the abrogation of Article 370, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Aparna Yadav has also donated Rs. 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Although Aparna Yadav has joined BJP ahead of the UP polls, it is still unclear from which seat she will contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election.

