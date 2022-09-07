Apple iPhone 14 Event On September 7- What To Expect?

Apple's brand new iPhone 14 lineup will be presented at Apple’s yearly flagship event on Wednesday. What is unique about the event this time is that it is Apple’s first offline launch event after the two-year Covid-19 havoc,

For everyone excited about the launch, one question is constantly lingering in their mind: How much will the tech giant charge for these latest models? This question becomes crucial amidst the rising inflation and the fears of recession.

A hike in the price for the recent iPhone 14 series is predicted, however, the extent of this hike is still a question to ponder upon.

On the other hand, there are a few who claim that even if the tech giant increases the price of the latest iPhones, there will be minimal impact on the consumer’s budget. A section of analysts also expects the company to increase the prices of the latest iPhone 14 Pro lineup by $100.

Times were different for consumers before the pandemic. If the prices increase after the pandemic, consumers may not be able to afford them now. However, a large customer base of Apple is the affluent, loyal customers who can bear the increased prices.

While on one side experts expect and predict a downfall in the economy, Apple seems to be confident as it reportedly asked suppliers to create a minimum of 90 million units. This implies that the giant company Cupertino calculates that the demand for iPhone 14 will match that of the iPhone 13 the previous year.

Additionally, high demand for the latest iPhone 14 is predicted, with an estimation that nearly 240 million out of 1 billion iPhone users around the globe haven’t upgraded their phones in the last three and a half years.







The 4 iPhone 14 Models

It is expected that Apple will unveil 4 iPhone 14 models at Apple Park in its new lineup. In the ongoing year, that is 2022, the company is likely to discontinue the “mini” model having a 5.4-inch screen size.

The “mini model” will be replaced by a new one. Talking about the 6.7-inch iPhone, it will be placed somewhere between the standard iPhone and the “Pro” model.

Expectations are high with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, especially if we talk about the A15 chip, battery life, and front-facing camera. Yes, the newest arrival will have an advanced version of all these three important features.

New features are expected in the Pro models, including a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens, A16 processors, and an improved ultra-wide angle lens along with larger pixels.

It may also include a new telephoto lens having a longer zoom.

According to speculation, Apple might also add an astrophotography mode in the new iPhone 14. Another thing that will be new in the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max is the pill-shaped cut-out on the display.

You may also see an always-on-screen mode to the Pro lineup for the purpose of notifications. This feature has been on Android phones for years. Intended for only emergency use, Cupertino may also offer a satellite connectivity option.

The Apple Watch Models

Apple is all set to launch three Apple Watch models. In 2021, the Apple Watch Series 7 had a larger display, however, it did not impact the feel and visual appeal of the device.

The upcoming Series 8 will have the same design. Also, the company may add a few novel features, like the new body temperature sensor, which could aid with sleep tracking and fertility.

All things kept aside, the most prominent announcement could be a high-end ‘Pro” model having a bigger screen, more physical controls, and extra durability.

Also, alongside the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Pro, an updated Apple Watch “SE” could also be announced. The present generation Apple Watch SE begins at $329. However, it is expected that the next model will be priced lower than this. This new strategy adopted by Apple targets first-time users of the Watch SE model, especially children.

What Else To Expect?



Apple may also welcome the second-generation AirPods Pro at the “Far out” event. The AirPods Pro 2 is expected to get an updated design and a few more upgrades. The first AirPods Pro model was launched in 2019, and since then, Apple hasn’t released any other variant.

Apple may also talk about iOS 16 in the event. iOS 16 was first announced in June. Usually, the company releases the newest update to iOS alongside the availability of new iPhones in the mid of September.

Apart from the new iPhones and Apple Watches, the company could also introduce new subscription services. During the last quarter, the services business for Apple boomed like anything. At present, Apple has a subscriber base of over 860 million paid subscribers for its services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, and iCloud.