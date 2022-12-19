Are You Smarter Than A Second-Grader? Prove Yourself By Solving This Simple Math Riddle.

Math is tough, we agree to the statement; but, not always. Math is also easy, especially for second-graders.

However, there is an instance where the internet has divided over the answer of a second-grade math problem.

The riddle, based on the applications of addition, subtraction and basic algebra is confusing even the smartest minds.

Can you solve this viral math riddle and prove your intelligence?

Let’s see.

Let’s take a look at the math riddle below.

"There were some people on a train. 19 people get off the train at the first stop. 17 people get on the train. Now there are 63 people on the train. How many people were on the train to begin with?"

A woman from the United Kingdom posted the question of this math riddle on social networking platform, Twitter, saying, "Have you seen this one? Year 2!!". The tweet is now deleted. After the peculiar math riddle given in the textbook of a second-grader made traction on the internet, it was picked up on by Facebook page that goes by the name, Parents Against Primary Testing. The problem went viral on the internet and several major global media outlets started posting this on their sites.

The math riddle is question is quite simple and needs algebra in order to be solved.

Let’s test your intelligence level.

The answer to this math riddle is given right below. But, don’t cheat!

All the best!

Math Riddle Answer

The answer to this math riddle is simple. Let’s dive into the calculations.

Let the original number of people on the train be x.

The, x - 19 + 17 = 63

=> x = 63 + 19 - 17

=> x = 65

Hence, the original number of people on the train is 65.

There are also several interesting answers to this math riddle, floating around on the internet. Let’s take a look at those:

@LouiseBloxham @MichaelRosenYes It must be zero. Nobody would be on the train at the beginning until the train driver gets on. — thetigeri (@thetigeri) May 8, 2016

0, 1, 2 & 65 are all logically valid answers. Anything else would require justification. @LouiseBloxham @MichaelRosenYes

— Richard Werkhoven 🥛 (@rwerkh) May 10, 2016

@LouiseBloxham @MichaelRosenYes They should make it clear what "first stop" means! Departure station = 46, 1st stop on journey = 65...

— Neil Summerville (@NeilSummerville) May 8, 2016

We hope you liked this math riddle.

