Math Riddle: Even Math Teachers Have Failed To Solve This Viral Stolen Bill Problem. Can You?

We have established by now why solving math riddles is one of the greatest and most effective ways to keep your mind sharp. So, today we will be not elaborating on the benefits of solving math riddles.

Today, we have a very exciting math riddle waiting for you. This math problem has been making rounds on the internet because of its simple complexity (when you will find the solution, you’ll realize the need for this oxymoron).

The internet is divided over the solution to this “If a man steals $100 dollars” math riddle, this is why we have brought this to you.

Test how logical and smart you are by solving this math riddle.

Even Math Teachers Have Failed To Solve This Viral Stolen Bill Math Riddle. Can You ?

The viral math riddle is posted below.

Can you solve this math riddle?

“A man walks into a store and steals a $100 bill from the register without the owner’s knowledge. He then buys $70 worth of goods using the $100 bill and the owner gives $30 in change. How much money did the owner lose? $30, $70, $100, $130, $170, or $200?”

Math Riddle Answer

The solution to the “If a man steals $100 dollars” math riddle explained:

The man stole $100 dollars from the shopkeeper.

So, shopkeeper’s loss = $100 dollars

The man bought $70 dollars worth of goods.

So, shopkeeper’s loss= $70 dollars

This is where the trick lies. Read this carefully.

“He then buys $70 worth of goods using the $100 bill and the owner gives $30 in change.”

The man paid for the $70 dollars worth of goods with the $100 dollars bill he stole from the shopkeeper. The shopkeeper gains $70, subsequently losing $70 worth of goods, and then loses $30 when he gives back the change.

So, the shopkeeper’s loss is = $70 + $30 = $100 dollars

Hence, the shopkeeper's loss is $100 dollars.

TL;DR: Forget everything about the transactions made between the thief and the shopkeeper. Question yourself, how much did the thief leave with?

$70 dollars worth of goods + $30 dollars as change.

Hence, the shopkeeper lost $100 dollars.

The more you read this carefully, the more you’ll understand the solution. We hope you liked this.

